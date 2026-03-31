Is Phil Mickelson Playing in Masters 2026? LIV Golfer’s Eligibility and More Explored

Phil Mickelson missed out on four LIV Golf events in the 2026 season before finishing T48th at Steyn City, South Africa. He had to be there with his family because of an unspecified health issue. And now, as the Masters Tournament approaches, the golf world is wondering if Mickelson would still make his appearance at Augusta National. Given his performance there, its hardly a question.

Mickelson is currently lined up to tee it off at the Masters Tournament. It’d be his 33rd start in the tournament, and he’ll enter as one of eight players to have won the event thrice. Mickelson has earned lifetime eligibility as a past winner (2004, 2006, and 2010).

The 6x major champion is one of the most course-compatible golfers Augusta has ever seen. Through 32 starts at the Masters, he made 28 cuts and scored an average of 71.44. And in case he shoots four rounds with an average of 71, he’d have the lowest scoring average in the tournament. That’s if Tiger Woods, the leader on the list with an average of 71.30 points per round, scores two rounds of 76. And Mickelson wouldn’t want to miss out on that golden opportunity to surpass Woods.

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Additionally, Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to finish second at the Masters Tournament in 2023, at 52. Now, if he wins the tournament or even comes close to the top five, he’d become the oldest player to have done so. The chances of the latter, are however, thin.

Imago Mar 27, 2015- San Antonio, TX– Phil Mickelson during second round play of the Valero Texas Open at the AT&T Oaks Course, TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas. GOLF: MAR 27 PGA Golf Herren – Valero Texas Open – Second Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon1503270122015

Mar 27 2015 San Antonio TX Phil Mickelson during Second Round Play of The Valero Texas Open AT The AT Oaks Course TPC San Antonio in San Antonio Texas Golf Mar 27 PGA Golf men Valero Texas Open Second Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY

The modern scenario has more athletic, distance-driven, and consistent players lined up like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Playing at Augusta National demands sharpness, rhythm, and conditioning. And due to his long absence, Mickelson lacks these conditions. But he can still make it up with his creative techniques.

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Take the hole 13 at the 2010 Masters Tournament, for example. Mickelson had the ball right behind a pine tree submerged in the straw with no visible angle to shoot at the green. A normal golfer would likely chip it sideways. But Mickelson identified a gap between the trees and shot with a 6-iron to set up a birdie. In the end, he won the tournament, marking his third Masters win.

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But can he make a strong stand against the current leaders in golf?

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Phil Mickelson’s stance ahead of the 2026 Masters Tournament

It’s worth noting that Mickelson has been troubled by his age lately. He’s getting rusty, and his performance is on a decline. His best performance in the 2025 LIV Golf season was a T25 finish. He even missed the cut for three out of four major tournaments last year, and that includes a missed cut at Augusta National.

If he actually decides to show up at Augusta National, it’d be all about staying relevant in the world of golf. He won’t likely look for competitive merit. Instead, he’ll look to establish his legacy against some of the best golfers in history.

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Phil Mickelson will have to prove that he still belongs on the field alongside the rising young golfers. Considering his declining form in the recent events and personal disruptions, things won’t be easy for the three-time Masters champion.