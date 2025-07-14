Is Phil Mickelson Playing in The Open 2025 at Royal Portrush?

As the 2025 Open Championship approaches, fans are eager to see which legends of the game will return to golf’s oldest major. With the Claret Jug on the line and Royal Portrush promising a fierce links challenge, speculation has grown around whether Phil Mickelson will make the trip to Northern Ireland. The 2013 Open Champion hasn’t had the strongest run in recent seasons, but his legacy and love for links golf keep him in the spotlight every July. So, is Lefty making another bid for glory on the north coast?

As it turns out, the answer is yes!

Phil Mickelson is indeed in the field for the 2025 Open, thanks to the R&A exemption for past champions under the age of 60. At 55, the six-time major winner returns to Royal Portrush following a stretch of lackluster results—he missed the cut at last year’s Open at Royal Troon and has struggled to find momentum on the LIV Golf circuit throughout 2025. But just weeks before this year’s Open, Mickelson appeared in a short game tutorial video for LIV Golf’s HyFlyers GC, where he revealed a sudden turnaround in his form. While demonstrating chipping techniques, he opened up about a breakthrough in practice that’s brought new confidence to his game:

“I do have some good news for you. I have had an epiphany with my short game. The week before the DC Virginia it just totally flipped. I’ve been struggling with the short game for a while, but I’ve finally started to understand.”

For a player like Mickelson, whose creativity and feel have long been his greatest strengths, this timely resurgence brings back memories of another unlikely run—his triumph at Muirfield in 2013. That year, he entered the Open with low expectations but walked away with the Claret Jug after delivering one of the finest final rounds in major championship history. Shooting a masterful 66, Mickelson tamed the firm, wind-blown links with finesse, touch, and strategy—qualities that defined his game at its peak.

Now, over a decade later, he heads to Royal Portrush under similar circumstances: written off by many, but quietly armed with renewed confidence in his short game. The parallels are hard to ignore. While his chances may be slimmer this time, if Portrush presents the kind of conditions that reward imagination and feel, don’t count Lefty out just yet.

The Last Charge? Phil Mickelson and The Open

With six major titles under his belt and over three decades of professional experience, Phil Mickelson is no stranger to pressure or unpredictability. But as he steps onto Royal Portrush at age 55, there’s a quiet question hanging in the air. Could this be one of his final chances to create magic on golf’s oldest stage? While Mickelson hasn’t announced any retirement plans, his recent form and advancing age signal that these moments at The Open are becoming increasingly rare. The Claret Jug he lifted at Muirfield in 2013 remains his only Open title—but also one of his most celebrated. That week, Mickelson proved doubters wrong with a stunning Sunday 66, showcasing strategic brilliance and a short game for the ages. “It’s probably the best I’ve played on links,” he said that day. “It’s a very special win.”

Fast forward to 2025, and the narrative has softened into something more nostalgic. At a time when most players his age are winding down, Mickelson continues to tee it up—fighting not just the leaderboard, but time itself. His presence still moves the needle, drawing galleries eager to catch a glimpse of vintage Lefty. Even as his LIV Golf finishes have dropped off, his passion remains intact. “I still love the game. I love competing,” he said in a 2025 LIV Golf media appearance. “When it clicks, I can still do things others can’t.”

For decades, The Open has been a stage where golf’s most poetic moments unfold—where experience can outshine youth, and where the wind, turf, and history conspire to produce the unexpected. Mickelson’s return to Royal Portrush isn’t just about chasing a title—it’s about honoring that legacy of resilience, creativity, and enduring belief. Whether he contends or quietly bows out, his presence reminds fans why they watch: for the chance that, just maybe, a legend has one last miracle left.

