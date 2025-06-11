Is Rickie Fowler Playing at the U.S. Open 2025?

We’ve all been there—expecting something to be automatic, only to have reality slap us in the face. That’s precisely what happened to Rickie Fowler‘s U.S. Open dreams. What used to be a given has become a painful question mark. Seriously, when did securing a major championship spot become such a struggle for this talented golfer?

Fowler once dominated the conversation about golf’s future stars. Back in 2016, he climbed to fourth in the world rankings. Moreover, he spent 204 weeks inside the top 10 throughout his career. Additionally, his best stretch lasted 75 consecutive weeks, from 2015 to 2016.

His U.S. Open record tells the story of consistent excellence. Previously, Fowler played in 14 U.S. Opens between 2008 and 2024. He delivered memorable performances when it mattered most. His runner-up finish in 2014 showcased his major championship potential. Similarly, his tie for fifth in 2023 proved he could still contend. However, his 2024 missed cut at Pinehurst foreshadowed the struggles ahead. Unfortunately, Fowler’s 2025 qualifying attempt ended devastatingly.

He traveled to Kinsale Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio, seeking redemption. Initially, his rounds of 70 and 69 appeared promising. Nevertheless, his five-under total only earned him a playoff spot. The playoff format proved unforgiving for him. Five players battled for one remaining spot at Oakmont. Sadly, Fowler fell on the very first playoff hole. Cameron Young ultimately claimed the coveted position instead.

This setback stings particularly because Fowler showed recent improvement. Indeed, he posted a T16 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge and a T7 at the Memorial Tournament. Therefore, expectations were higher entering the qualifying event. Unfortunately, golf’s cruel nature struck again. His devoted fan base expressed deep disappointment across social media, with one fan noting that his struggles with the short game ultimately cost him. The emotional reactions highlight the broader pattern affecting former stars in today’s competitive landscape.

However, Fowler’s predicament extends beyond personal disappointment.

Rickie Fowler’s ranking decline reflects a broader challenge

Fowler’s situation reflects a harsh reality that many former top players face. Currently, he ranks 108th in the world. Consequently, automatic exemptions no longer guarantee his access to major championships. Instead, he must navigate the challenging qualifying process.

The current OWGR system creates significant obstacles for players experiencing form slumps. Specifically, maintaining a ranking requires consistent high finishes and victories. Meanwhile, Fowler has struggled to achieve either consistently. As a result, his $850,153 in 2025 earnings pale compared to his prime years.

Other established players face similar challenges navigating today’s competitive landscape. Equally important, the qualifying system doesn’t account for past achievements or fan popularity. Therefore, former stars must continually prove themselves.

Interestingly, Fowler did secure an exemption for the 2025 PGA Championship. However, he missed the cut. Fortunately, his improved play earned him a spot at The Open Championship. Still, missing the U.S. Open represents a significant blow.

Looking ahead, Fowler must rebuild his ranking and confidence simultaneously. Ultimately, his journey back to automatic exemptions will require sustained excellence. Yet, his recent form suggests that a comeback remains possible. Golf fans certainly hope so.