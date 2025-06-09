Is Rickie Fowler Playing at the U.S. Open 2025?

The most anticipated 2025 US Open is here with just two days left to tee off. The tournament will take place in one of the most challenging golf courses in the country, the Oakmont Country Club, in Plum, Pennsylvania. From June 12-15, the clash of the titans will begin, fighting for the US Open Title. We have the three-time major winner and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler aiming for his first US Open Title. The grand slam winner Rory McIlroy is all set to win his second US Open title. Then comes the defending champion, Bryson DeChambeau, to retain his US Open title. But amidst the tides of these big names, some names went unheard and failed to qualify for the event.

Rickie Fowler has been trying to find his groove since his downfall in 2019. Even though he had some breakthrough wins like the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, this was again followed by a two-year drought with no wins. His best performance this year came at the Memorial Tournament, where he finished T7. However, when it comes to the four majors, Fowler still can’t get a grip on any one of them.

The four-year drought between 2019 and 2023 has been so heavy on Fowler that he lost his grip on his game. His attempts to improve his swings and game drastically failed to the extent that he lost his old game, too. So, with all that in context, everyone has only one question in mind:

Is Rickie Fowler playing in the US Open this year? Unfortunately, the answer is no.

Fowler’s performances in the US Open have been very underwhelming. Out of the 14 US Open events he participated in, he had zero wins. His best performance in a US Open took place in Pinehurst in 2014, when he finished T2 with a score of 1 under par 279. Later in 2017 and 2023, he finished T5 at Erin Hills and Los Angeles CC, respectively. In 2024, fans were left disappointed as the player failed to make the cut at the Pinehurst No.2 golf course.

In the 2025 US Open qualifying, Fowler lost his key when young Cameron Young defeated him at Kinsale Golf Club in Ohio. Fowler, Cameron Young, Max Homa, and two others finished at 5 under par, which eventually led to a playoff.

But his journey is far from over as he is a man with a stubborn heart and an indomitable spirit. No matter how hard he is pushed down he still finds a way to climb back up. His fellow athlete, rival, and the grand slam winner has backed him once, saying, “But if there’s one guy who has the talent and determination to come back, it’s Rickie.” Fowler, who was once an expert in putting, lost his charm and became erratic, his iron play lost its accuracy, and soon the player struggled even to make cuts. But his charisma and charm remain irreplaceable, as he has a very loyal fan following who wish to see him win a major title.

However, is he the only prominent player to lose the chance at the US Open?

Other Players missing from the 2025 US Open

Rickie Fowler is not the only top player who failed to qualify for the 2025 US Open. Sergio Garcia, the famous Spaniard who has played the US Open 25 times consecutively until 2025, has failed to qualify this year. Billy Horschel is a player who was a probable contender to grab the US Open as the star had won two PGA events in 2024 and had two top 10 finishes in 2025, However, a hip injury has forced the player to take a break for a while.

There’s also Max Homa, who had a good run until 2023 with his last win in the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour. In 2025, the player fell short, unable to qualify for the US Open in a playoff with Cameron Young, who won over him with a birdie at the first extra hole. Luke Clanton is one of the top amateurs who is going to miss the US Open. He had actually secured an exemption to the tournament by winning the prestigious Mark H. McCormack Medal 2024. But his decision to turn pro before the RBC Canadian Open meant he had to forfeit the exemption.

So, who do you think has the potential to contend for the title this year? Let us know below