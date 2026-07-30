Is Rickie Fowler Playing in the 2026 Rocket Classic?

Rickie Fowler is in the field of the 2026 Rocket Classic, entering at number 41, among a stacked group that includes 10 major champions and 21 of the top 50 players in the world. It’s his eighth straight trip to Detroit Golf Club, a run stretching back to the event’s 2019 debut, when it launched as the Rocket Mortgage Classic before its recent rename.

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Fowler’s tie to this tournament predates the tournament itself. Quicken Loans, now Rocket Mortgage, signed him as a brand ambassador back in 2015, years before the event even had a home in Detroit, so when it finally arrived in 2019, Fowler was already its built-in face. That’s part of why he’s never skipped it.

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The bigger reason is what happened in 2023. Fowler snapped a nearly four-year winless drought there, beating Adam Hadwin and Colin Morikawa in a playoff after carding 67-65-64 to close it out, still his most recent PGA Tour win of his six career titles.

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“I was kind of just still and quiet, and everyone was going crazy around me,” he said afterward, describing the moment the putt dropped, adding, “It’s been such a long road.” The win landed just weeks after a painful final-round collapse at that year’s U.S. Open, making it hit even harder.”

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“I was kind of just still and quiet, and everyone was going crazy around me,” Fowler said afterward, describing the moment the putt dropped. He later added, “It’s been such a long road.” With that, he captured just how much the win meant for him after years of near misses, including a heartbreak at the final-round collapse at that year’s U.S. Open just weeks earlier.”

His bond with the sponsor briefly wobbled in early 2024, when he showed up without the logo on his sleeve and reports suggested the deal had lapsed. It didn’t last. By May 2024, the two sides had reworked things, and Fowler was back in the branding by that year’s PGA Championship. He’s stayed vocal about what the event means to him well beyond the contract.

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“It’s been awesome watching the tournament grow,” he said in 2022. “Everything behind the scenes and what they’re doing with really turning Detroit around, it’s pretty cool to see.”

This week matters for reasons beyond sentiment, too. Fowler’s 2026 season has been up and down: he missed the Masters after failing to qualify, battled a fever to a T2 at the Truist Championship, then finished T60 at the PGA Championship at Aronimink after a closing 75 and missed the cut at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He heads into Detroit ranked 30th in the FedExCup with 1,107 points, and a big week on a course and in a tournament he already knows well could give him real separation heading into the playoff push.

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Before the tournament even teed off, Fowler joined Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Young for a stunt off a downtown Detroit rooftop, hitting tee shots five stories up toward a custom green built between the Hudson’s Detroit towers, a fitting bit of theater for a farewell week.

This is the last-ever Rocket Classic

Rocket Companies has declined its option to continue as title sponsor beyond this year, making the 2026 edition the tournament’s eighth and final one under its current name. The PGA Tour has already lined up a replacement: a new event sponsored by insurance company Sompo, set for Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California, from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2027.

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The Tour has said it remains open to bringing an event back to Detroit down the line, though no timeline exists, and any return would likely need a title sponsor willing to commit well over $30 million. For now, Detroit’s PGA Tour chapter closes when this week’s Rocket Classic wraps up Aug. 2, and for Rickie Fowler, that makes this run at Detroit Golf Club feel like a farewell of his own.