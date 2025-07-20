Is Scottie Scheffler Religious? PGA Tour Pro’s Faith & Beliefs Explored

“All I’m trying to do is glorify God, and that’s why I’m here and that’s why I’m in position. So, for me, it’s not about a golf score.” These words spoken by Scottie Scheffler after winning the 2022 Masters Tournament reflect his strong Christian faith. Scheffler’s belief in God plays a significant role in his life and golf career.

He credits his wife, Meredith, a fellow Christian, for calming him down before critical rounds. In an interview, he shared that they discussed God’s control and leadership before his final round, saying, “God is in control and that the Lord is leading me; and if today is my time, then it’s my time.” It’s not your typical pre-game pep talk, but it works for Scheffler. With 18 professional wins under his belt, including those snazzy Masters Tournament titles, he’s got the results to back up his approach.

Faith and golf might seem like an unlikely duo, but for Scheffler, it’s a dynamic partnership that helps him keep his eyes on the prize — and that prize isn’t just a trophy but also a chance to, in his words, “glorify God.” Who knows, maybe that’s the secret sauce behind his putting magic? He even met his trusty caddie, Ted Scott, at a Bible study, so it’s clear his faith isn’t just a sideline hobby.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scottie Scheffler (@scottie.scheffler) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Scheffler’s intense competitiveness on the golf course is undeniable, and he admits it can be overwhelming at times. “I wish I didn’t want to win as badly as I do,” he confessed. Despite this drive to win, Scheffler’s priorities extend far beyond the golf course.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Scottie Scheffler remembered God in his biggest moment

As he stood atop the podium at the Paris Olympics, listening to the US national anthem and surrounded by his loved ones, tears rolled down his face. Scottie Scheffler had just won the gold medal in golf, surging from four shots back to capture the title with a stunning 9-under 62 in the final round. He was proud to be going home with a medal, but what seemed to matter most was his faith and the platform he had been given.

Scheffler’s sense of identity and purpose extends far beyond his golfing prowess. “I’m a faithful guy,” he said. “I believe in a Creator. I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that’s what defines me the most.” With his faith at the forefront, Scheffler navigates the highs and lows of his career with a sense of perspective and purpose. Can his faith continue to be a source of strength and inspiration for him as he moves forward in his career? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!