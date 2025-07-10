Is Sergio Garcia Playing in the Open 2025 at Royal Portrush?

The Open Championship is golf’s most celebrated major, steeped in tradition, wind-swept drama, and historic comebacks. Each year, it draws some of the best players in the world to a stage where legacy is forged. While the top players on the PGA Tour earn easy qualification, the question mark remains for LIV golfers, specifically a player who has teed it up in the Open 24 times in his entire career—Sergio Garcia. The question now lingers on whether the Spaniard will return to the historic major this year.

While he was exempt from playing in the Masters because he won the tournament in 2017, he hasn’t played at the Open Championship since 2022. He even decided to skip the final qualifier for the Open on July 1 and said, “If I keep playing like I’m playing, I’ll have a shot at making it by myself.” And the confidence of the Spaniard finally paid off.

After his tied 25th performance in LIV Golf Dallas, Garcia learned through the media that he had managed to earn himself a spot at Royal Portrush. He couldn’t believe it himself when he was congratulated—”Well“, I want to make sure that it is true…” But he eventually expressed his excitement to tee it up at what he calls his ‘favorite major’ and expressed a sigh of relief—”It’s going to be my second time playing at Royal Portrush, and it’s obviously nice. It’s one of the goals that you have at the beginning of the year, to try to play as many majors as you can with the limitations that we get.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The 45-year-old got lucky with his exemption into the major, as it was just in February this year when the R&A announced a new pathway for LIV players to take part in the Open. Earlier, the top-5 players in the individual points standings earned a direct qualification. Garcia had one win on LIV this year in Hong Kong, and with two top-10 finishes, he was able to accumulate 78 points that placed him 5th on the points table.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now that his spot is confirmed at Royal Portrush from July 17-20, let’s take a look at his past performances in the Open Championship.

Garcia’s past performances

Sergio Garcia’s history with The Open Championship spans more than two decades and reflects both his remarkable consistency and his share of near-misses. Making his Open debut in 1998 as an 18-year-old amateur, Garcia quickly established himself as a contender on links courses, known for his ball-striking and creativity in tough conditions. One of his most memorable runs came in 2007 at Carnoustie, where he held the 54-hole lead and came agonizingly close to lifting the Claret Jug, only to lose in a playoff to Padraig Harrington. It was a heartbreaking defeat that would come to define his relationship with The Open for years, as he continued to be a frequent presence on leaderboards without sealing a win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Throughout his Open career from 1998 to 2022, Garcia recorded ten top-10 finishes, including strong performances at Muirfield (2002), Old Course at St. Andrews (2005), and Royal Liverpool (2014), where he finished tied for second behind Rory McIlroy. Despite never capturing the title, he was widely respected for his consistent play and ability to handle the unique challenges of links golf. By 2022, Garcia had made 25 appearances in The Open, showcasing both longevity and resilience, even as his form fluctuated and younger competitors emerged.

Since his move to LIV in 2022, he failed to qualify for the last two Opens. Next week, he will be teeing it up for the second time at Royal Portrush, after his last appearance in 2019. While he never hoisted the Claret Jug, his Open career remains one of the most accomplished among players never to win the championship.