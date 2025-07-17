Is There a Cut at Barracuda Championship 2025? Format Explained

With 19 Stableford points in the final round and 49 total, Nick Dunlap captured the 2024 Barracuda Championship and became the first player ever to win on the PGA TOUR as both an amateur and a pro in the same year. His bold and fearless play was a perfect match for the Barracuda’s unusual format—one that turns normal scoring upside down and rewards players who take chances. As the tournament returns to the beautiful Old Greenwood Golf Course at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, fans can expect quick leaderboard changes and plenty of action.

But before anyone can think about winning like Dunlap, they have to get through one of the toughest midweek challenges in pro golf. The tournament starts with 156 players. After the first two rounds (36 holes), there’s a cut to trim the field. So, who gets to stay? Only the top 65 players and ties, based on total Stableford points, move on to the weekend rounds. Unlike regular stroke-play events, this one uses a Modified Stableford system, where players earn points for how well they score on each hole. So it’s not about the fewest strokes—it’s about getting the most points. That means players need to go bold early and rack up points fast if they want to survive the cut and compete for the title. So, is there a cut at the 2025 Barracuda Championship? Yes—and it’s one of the toughest on the PGA TOUR.

Round 3 and 4 pairings follow the leaderboard—low scorers go out early, top contenders tee off last. If there’s a tie after 72 holes, sudden-death playoff rules kick in on the 18th until a winner emerges. Players go against each other, hole by hole, winning with the lowest score.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the scoring system of the Barracuda Championship:

Albatross: 8 points

Eagle: 5 points

Birdie: 2 points

Par: 0 points

Bogey: -1 points

Double bogey or worse: -3 points

This scoring system encourages risk-taking. A double-bogey is the worst you can get. While an eagle or an albatross? Those points are why the leaderboard shifts happen faster here. Now that we know about the format, let’s take a look at what’s at stake this year.

Barracuda Championship Promises Aggressive Play And Higher Stakes

The 2025 Barracuda Championship might run opposite The Open, but there’s still plenty to play for in Truckee. With a $4 million purse and $720,000 to the winner, it’s not just about cash—it’s about career momentum. Unlike standard PGA Tour events, this additional tournament doesn’t follow the typical 18% winner payout, making it a rare exception.

But it’s not just the money that makes this event stand out. The FedEx Cup and OWGR points make it even more valuable. The winner bags 300 FedEx Cup points, which could prove vital in securing a playoff spot late in the season. They also pick up 24.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, crucial for players trying to rise into major contention. But the event doesn’t even stop here. Besides rankings, it also offers a two-year PGA Tour exemption, plus automatic entry into The Players and the PGA Championship.

The Barracuda Championship is not loud; it quietly delivers high stakes, bold play, and major opportunity. Its unconventional Modified Stableford scoring system and career-changing prize money offer rising stars a shot at momentum and growth. The lineup is looking good already!