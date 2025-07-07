Is There a Cut at Genesis Scottish Open 2025? Format Explored

It’s not a major, but it gets just as hype as any major in golf! In the weeks leading up to The Open Championship, one event consistently stands out as a must-play for the world’s top golfers: the Genesis Scottish Open. Held just one week before The Open, this tournament has become a strategic priority for players aiming to fine-tune their links game and adjust to the conditions they’ll face at golf’s oldest major. That’s exactly why some of the biggest names prioritize the event.

Scottie Scheffler is among those who deliberately circle the Scottish Open on their calendars. When confirming his 2025 return to The Renaissance Club, Scheffler said he was “looking forward to getting back” and emphasized the value of playing “in such a strong field and in front of the Scottish fans.” But beyond the atmosphere and competition, it’s the course itself, firm fairways, windy conditions, and coastal terrain that offer the perfect warm-up before heading to The Open.

While the field is stacked, a few big names like Jordan Speith, Keegan Bradley, and Max Homa will be missing this year, making the competition slightly more open and unpredictable. But before the weekend drama unfolds, there’s one thing every player has to get past: the cut. So, is there a cut at the Scottish Open?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Genesis Scottish Open follows a classic 72-hole stroke play format, spread across four days at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The course is a par 70 and measures 7,237 yards. After the first 36 holes, played on Thursday and Friday, a cut is applied, allowing only the top 65 players and ties to advance to the weekend. Sure, it’s a warm-up event, but it’s also more than that.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

With a $9 million purse and $1.62 million awarded to the winner, there’s plenty at stake. On top of that, the Scottish Open offers 8,000 Race to Dubai points and 2,000 Ryder Cup points, making it a key stop for players chasing season-long goals. And with defending champion Robert MacIntyre returning to home soil after his historic -18 win last year, the pressure and excitement are both dialed up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The course will be packed with fans, but those who can’t make it in person can still enjoy the action from the comfort of their couches.

How to Watch the Genesis Scottish Open Live?

For fans in the United States, the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open will be available live from the first tee shot to the final putt, and ESPN+ is where the action begins. From Thursday, July 10 through Sunday, July 13, ESPN+ will stream every round live, including featured groups and in-depth coverage starting early each morning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For golf fans in the UK, the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open promises four days of top-tier action, and Sky Sports Golf will have every moment covered. As the official broadcaster, Sky will deliver wall-to-wall coverage from The Renaissance Club. The broadcast begins at 8:30 am BST on Thursday, July 1,0, and Friday, July 11, capturing the intensity of the opening rounds as the field fights to make the cut. On the weekend, the tee times shift slightly, with Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13 coverage beginning at 10:00 am BST just in time to settle in with a coffee and follow every swing down the stretch.

Will this year see a familiar name rise again, perhaps the defending champion, or will an underdog quietly slip in and steal the trophy?