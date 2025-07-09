Is There a Cut at ISCO Championship 2025? Format Explored

Imagine grinding through two perfect rounds at a PGA Tour event, shooting 7-under, and still getting sent home. That’s precisely what happened to Chesson Hadley at the 2024 ISCO Championship, and honestly, it still doesn’t seem fair. The tournament made PGA Tour history that week, but not in a way that made players happy—they set the lowest cut line ever recorded at an absolutely brutal 8-under par. Fast forward to 2025, and golf fans are asking the obvious question. Does this year’s ISCO Championship have a cut?

Absolutely. Moreover, the format remains the same as every standard PGA Tour event. Players must finish in the top 65 and tie after 36 holes to advance to weekend play. The tournament kicks off from July 10 to 13 at its new home, Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville. This marks a significant venue change from Keene Trace Golf Club. Furthermore, the 144-player field will compete over four days for a $4 million purse. The winner takes home $720,000 and earns 300 FedEx Cup points.

Last year’s ISCO Championship dramatically rewrote the record books. The 8-under cut surpassed the previous record of 7-under set at the 2020 Shriners Children’s Open. Additionally, more than half the players missed the cut despite the scoring bonanza at Keene Trace Golf Club.

Michael Kim perfectly captured the moment on social media. He posted, “8-under cut at the Isco champ is craaazzyyy” after shooting 71-67 and missing by two strokes. Similarly, Tom Whitney and Wesley Bryan both fired 65s on Friday. Nevertheless, they missed the cut by one shot each.

This year brings fresh challenges with the move to Hurstbourne Country Club. The par-70, 7,056-yard layout represents the fourth shortest course on the PGA Tour. The tree-lined fairways and strategic design should reward precision over distance. Initially designed by Chick Adams and renovated by Keith Foster, the course features 68 bunkers and water hazards on six holes, presenting a distinct tactical challenge compared to the previous venue.

ISCO Championship field strength

Michael Thorbjornsen headlines the field as the tournament favorite, having three top fives so far this season, including a T4 at the Rocket Classic two weeks ago. The field features two former major champions: Jason Dufner (2013 PGA Championship winner), making his sixth appearance, and Jimmy Walker (2016 PGA Championship winner), competing for the first time. The world’s top-ranked amateur, Jackson Koivun, provides another compelling storyline after earning his PGA Tour card and a T11 finish at the John Deere Classic. Defending champion Harry Hall won’t return, choosing the Genesis Scottish Open instead. However, three of his 2024 playoff opponents return seeking redemption: Matt NeSmith, Zac Blair, and Rico Hoey.

The tournament’s pattern of first-time winners tells its own story. Four consecutive years of maiden victories aren’t a coincidence—it’s systematic. Alternate events reward aggressive play over course management. Veterans often play conservatively, while hungry newcomers attack every pin.

Local connections add extra storylines this week. Brendon Doyle makes his PGA Tour debut on home soil in Louisville. Similarly, Stephen Stallings Jr. returns for his sixth ISCO Championship appearance as a University of Kentucky alum.

Hot and humid Kentucky conditions typically help balls fly farther. Therefore, expect another potential scoring fest despite the venue change. The cut format remains the tournament’s most intriguing element. Players know they need to go low immediately.

The financial stakes intensify everything. The $720,000 winner’s check represents 2-3 years of guaranteed income for many players in this field. Add the two-year PGA Tour exemption, and you’re talking about career-changing money. Furthermore, the FedEx Cup adds pressure, as players ranked 100-125 face potential tour card losses.

Will 2025 produce another record-breaking cut line? Or will Hurstbourne’s different challenges slow down the scoring? The answers begin to unfold when the first groups tee off on Thursday morning. One thing remains certain: making the cut at the ISCO Championship requires exceptional golf from start to finish.