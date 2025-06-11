Is There a Cut at Meijer LPGA Classic 2025? Format Explored

The fun isn’t over yet! Get ready for the Meijer LPGA Classic 2025, happening from June 12 to 15 at the beautiful Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan. Last year’s champion, Lilia Vu, is making a comeback after a two-month hiatus due to a back injury. She’s eager to defend her title and prove she’s back in the game. Vu’s victory last year was a thrilling one – she came from eight strokes back to force a playoff and ultimately claimed the win with a clutch birdie putt on the third extra hole.

The stage is set for an exciting competition, with 144 talented players vying for the top spot. The tournament will follow a 72-hole stroke play format, with the field narrowing down to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes. The cut will be a crucial moment for players, as they’ll need to perform well to stay in contention for the championship.

The final rounds are sure to be intense, with players battling it out for the coveted title and a share of the $3 million purse. As Vu looks to make a strong comeback, fans can expect an electrifying display of golf at Blythefield Country Club.

With its picturesque setting and challenging layout, the course is sure to push players to their limits.

Top Players to look out for at the 2025 Meijer Classic

“We are excited to once again feature a world-class field as the LPGA Tour returns to Michigan,” said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The stage is set for an epic battle at the Meijer LPGA Classic 2025, and we’re excited to see some familiar faces back in action. Lexi Thompson, the 2015 champion, is returning to the course despite stepping away from full-time competitive golf in 2024. She’s already had two top-15 finishes in 2025, and we’re curious to see how she’ll perform at Blythefield. As she prepares to take on the world’s best, Thompson’s determination and skill will undoubtedly make her a force to be reckoned with.

Brooke Henderson, a two-time Meijer LPGA Classic winner, is also back at Blythefield, gunning for another title. With 13 LPGA Tour wins under her belt, Henderson knows how to bring her A-game. She’s had three top-15 finishes so far in 2025, and we’re eager to see if she can build on that momentum. Meanwhile, Mirim Lee, the 2014 champion, is making her first LPGA start since the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open. With four LPGA Tour titles to her name, Lee’s experience and skill will make her a contender.

As these top players take to the course, the question on everyone’s mind is: who will emerge victorious? Will it be Thompson’s strategic play, Henderson’s consistent brilliance, or Lee’s seasoned expertise that takes the trophy home? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!