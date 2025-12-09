Is There a Cut at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Championship? Format Explored

The Alfred Dunhill Championship is more than just another stop on the DP World Tour; its unforgiving format and mid-tournament cut make it a crucial test of nerve from the very first tee shot. For 156 golfers, the first two days aren’t just about scoring low; they’re about survival. The 36-hole cut is where championship dreams are either kept alive or abruptly ended.

The tournament will take place at the Royal Johannesburg Club from December 11 to 14, 2025. This tournament brought top-level golf to South Africa. The tradition began in 2000 at Houghton Golf Club, where players competed for a small prize fund that has increased over time. Its shift to the Johannesburg Club signals a new chapter. Local players can now compete alongside European Tour professionals for substantial prize money and ranking points.

Transitioning from a single-tour event, it has evolved into a co-sanctioned competition between the DP World Tour and the Sunshine Tour. Additionally, it will kick off the DP World Tour’s 2025-26 season, marking the beginning of a year of competitive golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, at this year’s Alfred Dunhill Championship, only players who make the cut advance to the weekend rounds, competing for the championship title and prize money.

Alfred Dunhill Championship format explained

The pros will battle it out over four grueling days of stroke play, where every shot counts towards survival and a shot at the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every day, each player competes in 18 holes, and the scores from all 72 holes are totaled to determine the winner. The field includes both well-known stars and up-and-coming players from various tours.

During the opening two rounds, players compete in groups of three as they navigate the challenging layout of the Royal Johannesburg course. After 36 holes, a cut is made, reducing the field. The cutline separates the contenders from those packing their bags early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In the final two days, the Alfred Dunhill Championship format changes to two-ball groupings, which allows for faster play and improved viewing for spectators. If players are tied for first place, a sudden-death playoff on the 18th hole determines the winner. Additionally, a Tuesday pro-am before the event provides a social aspect to the week of competition.

Prize money breakdown

The official purse is 26,850,000.00 ZAR, equivalent to €1.5 million, and the exchange rate will be determined on Friday of the tournament. Every player who makes the cut is guaranteed a share of the prize money, raising the stakes for the weekend rounds. The tournament also awards important Race to Dubai points that impact the season standings and qualify players for major events throughout the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money:

1 17.00 255,000.00 4,564,500.00 2 11.00 165,000.00 2,953,500.00 3 6.30 94,500.00 1,691,550.00 4 5.00 75,000.00 1,342,500.00 5 4.24 63,600.00 1,138,440.00 6 3.50 52,500.00 939,750.00 7 3.00 45,000.00 805,500.00 8 2.50 37,500.00 671,250.00

Back in 2024, Shaun Norris clinched the title. This season, the four days in Johannesburg will decide the winner.