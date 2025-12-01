Is There a Cut at the 2025 Crown Australian Open? Format Explored

As the BMW Australian PGA Championship wraps up in Brisbane, attention turns south to Melbourne, where the 2025 Crown Australian Open will take place. Back on the iconic Melbourne Sandbelt, the prestigious event returns to The Royal Melbourne Golf Club for the first time since 1991, and is set to take place from December 4-7.

This will be the second event on the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing Schedule for 2026, and it appears on the schedule for the fourth consecutive time. The 72-hole stroke play event, co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the DP World Tour, will begin with 156 players. But after two rounds, only the top 65 players and ties, along with the top amateurs, will make it to the weekend and have a chance at the $2,000,000 (AUD) prize purse.

Beyond the purse, which is yet to be confirmed, the winner will also be rewarded with 3000 Race to Dubai points. Then, there is also the golden ticket to earning a spot at the 2026 Masters. But the perks are not just for the winner. The top three players at the Australian Open who aren’t already exempt will earn spots at the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. So, there’s a lot at stake in Melbourne beyond the silverware.

And with a field like this, the battle for those perks is going to be fierce. Rory McIlroy will be headlining the event, which will be his first appearance on the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing. And he will be joined by locals Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, and Cameron Smith. They will all be battling for one of the most coveted trophies in golf at the Royal Melbourne’s Composite Course.

But the 2025 Crown Australian Open is not just another stop on the calendar. Since it’s part of the opening swing on the DP World Tour, there’s a lot at stake. With five events on the opening swing, the player who earns the most points across the five events will be crowned the Swing champion, gaining entry into all Phase Two tournaments, i.e., the Back 9. Plus, there’s a $200,000 bonus and a coveted spot in the first Rolex Series event of the year, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

But beyond points and bonuses, let’s understand why the 2025 Australian Open enters with a major format change.

Why the 2025 Crown Australian Open Dropped Its Mixed Format After Three Years

The shift away from the mixed format marks a significant change for the Australian Open. The event had previously run as the ISPS Handa Australian Open, where men and women competed simultaneously across two courses, a concept which was introduced in 2022.

But after the 2024 edition drew increasing criticism, the format was discontinued. Concerns were raised even before last year’s tournament began, with major winner Ian Baker-Finch arguing the event had been “diminished” by combining the two championships and noting the women’s schedule clashed uncomfortably with the end of the LPGA Tour season.

As per the Australian Golf Digest, organizers ultimately decided that both Opens would return to standalone events. Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland, who once described the mixed format as having made a “resoundingly positive impact,” acknowledged the change in direction after their annual review. He said, “We are proud of what has been achieved over the past three years with mixed-gender Australian Opens… With record crowds and broadcast audiences, there is a lot to be pleased about.”

Still, the decision reflects a belief that separating the tournaments is best for the future. As Sutherland added, “We believe this is the right time and we are confident that both national open championships will stand on their own two feet and prosper in their own right.”

While the men’s event will take place from December 4-7, the women’s Australian Open is scheduled for March 2026 and will be played as part of the LET schedule.