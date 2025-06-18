Is There a Cut at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship? Format Explored

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will have its biggest prize fund ever, $12 million. The winner will take home $1.8 million. KPMG started supporting the Women’s PGA Championship back in 2015 and has now extended its contract until 2028. The sponsor is bringing in great tech this year, and that is a new AI-powered upgrade to its Performance Insights program that is giving players next-level data and analytics to step up their game like never before. With $12 million on the line, fans can’t help but think about the tournament’s format.

As the action kicks off at Fields Ranch East, the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship sticks to tradition with a 72-hole stroke play format. And yes, there is a cut. After 36 holes, the field will be trimmed down, adding pressure right from the start. It’s a stacked field this year; literally all of the top 100 players in the Race to CME Globe standings are teeing it up at Fields Ranch East.

In total, there will be 155 players teeing up. That means we’ve got the best of the best in women’s golf going head-to-head, making this one of the toughest and most exciting lineups of the season. And we cannot forget defending champion Ruoning Yin (May Yin), who will also be looking to make a statement as she returns to protect her title. Top seeds like Nelly Korda, and Lydia Ko will be eyeing redemption as this season has not gone as per the standards they set last year.

All eyes are on Fields Ranch East from June 19 to June 22, and the best part? Every moment will be easy to catch.

How to watch the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Broadcast coverage of the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is set to bring every round to viewers across the globe. In the U.S., Golf Channel will air all four days of the tournament live from Fields Ranch East. The first two rounds, on Thursday, June 19, and Friday, June 20, will begin at 9:00 AM EDT. Weekend coverage starts a little later, with Saturday and Sunday tee times set for 11:00 AM EDT, perfect timing as the pressure builds heading into the final stretch. For those watching outside the U.S., the championship will also be widely accessible.

UK audiences will be tuning in through Sky Sports Golf, which will also provide full coverage throughout the tournament. Viewers can catch the action starting at 4:00 PM BST on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday’s broadcast takes a late-night slot, beginning at 11:00 PM BST. With strong contenders and major storylines unfolding, the international schedule ensures viewers stay in step with every key moment.

If by chance, fans missed the broadcast? They can still catch every swing and leaderboard shift live on the NBC Sports App, GolfChannel.com, or Peacock. Whether you’re on the move or tuning in from your laptop, the full tournament is just a stream away.

Will this finally be the year Lydia Ko gets her career Grand Slam? She is a top pick after all. Or could someone else—maybe even an underdog—steal the show? Either way, the stage is set for something unforgettable.