Is There a Cut at the 2025 Rocket Classic? PGA Tour Event’s Format Explored

The action will unfold on Detroit Golf Club’s North Course, a classic Donald Ross design known for its flat layout and tight, tree-lined fairways. While the terrain may look forgiving, accuracy off the tee will be non-negotiable. Expect players to be tested in all the right ways as they chase glory. With $9.6 million in prize and 500 FedEx Cup points to the winner, we can expect a showdown on the weekend.

Field at the 2025 Rocket Classic

The 2025 U.S. Open champion, J.J. Spaun, announced that he won’t be playing this week because he wants to celebrate his major win. While he’s out of the competition, notable players like Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa will be up for the battle. Fowler received seven sponsor exemptions this year, including at the 2025 Memorial. Once ranked 4th on the OWGR, Fowler’s performances haven’t been reflective of his skills of late, and he has had to rely on exemptions to earn his way into tournaments.

But that won’t be the case this time, as he has been a winner of the Rocket Classic in the past, in 2023. Keegan Bradley, who just wrapped up a dramatic finish at the Travelers Championship on Sunday with his win, will also be in the field. The Ryder Cup team U.S.A captain wants to get as much tournament experience as before the Ryder Cup, which is hardly 3 months away.

Defending champions Cameron Davis and Nate Lashley will also be in the field this week. Davis, who won the title twice, in 2024 and 2021, will be eyeing a third time’s charm at the Detroit Golf Club.