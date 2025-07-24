Is There a Cut at the 3M Open 2025? Format of PGA Tour Event Explored

Time has a way of sneaking up on even the most seasoned players. For years, players like Tony Finau, Adam Scott, and Rickie Fowler were fixtures in the FedExCup Playoffs, rarely needing to think twice about qualifying. But not this time.

With only two events left in the regular season, the cutoff lines are closing in fast. The top 70 make the playoffs. The top 50 move on to next year’s Signature Events. And the top 30 earn a shot at the TOUR Championship. For these veterans, it’s no longer about legacy; it’s about survival. And that brings us to the 3M Open. It’s a key stop on the schedule, but with so much on the line, missing the cut is the worst nightmare of players in the field.

And yes, there will be a cut at the 3M Open as usual for any PGA Tour event. The tournament takes place this year at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, and follows the classic four-day, 72-hole PGA Tour format. It starts with 156 players, but after Friday’s round, only the top 60 and ties move on to the weekend. The rest are done and will get none, no FedExCup points, and no payday, but just an early exit trip home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That means there’s zero time to settle in. Players need to hit the fairways and hole early putts, or Saturday could be out of reach. And if Sunday ends with a tie, there will be a sudden-death playoff one hole at a time until a winner emerges with the trophy. There’s plenty on the line this week beyond just making the cut.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The 3M Open offers an $8.4 million purse, but the real prize is in the 500 FedExCup points awarded to the winner, a potential game-changer in the final playoff push. Last year, Jhonattan Vegas and Max Greyserman came within a shot of victory, falling just short by one stroke. Sahith Theegala also made a strong run, finishing tied for sixth. All three are back in the field and definitely ones to keep an eye on as the race tightens. As players fight for their playoff lives, fans will want to keep every swing, every misstep, and every birdie in view. Thankfully, the 3M Open is easy to follow

Where and When to Catch the Action Live

It’s not just the leaderboard heating up in Blaine, Minnesota TV screens are set to light up too. The 3M Open kicks off with Golf Channel airing the opening rounds on Thursday and Friday from 4–7 p.m. ET. As the weekend drama builds, Saturday and Sunday coverage shifts to Golf Channel from 1–3 p.m. ET, before CBS and Paramount+ pick up the action from 3–6 p.m. ET to bring the finish home.

For those following every shot from tee to green, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ has it covered with full-day streaming from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Thursday through Sunday. With featured groups and key hole coverage, the platform brings fans inside the ropes with over 4,300 hours of PGA Tour action throughout the season. While big players like Scottie Sheffler are missing the event for some, this could be the last shot to rewrite their season.