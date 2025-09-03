Is There a Cut at the Amgen Irish Open 2025? Format of DP World Tour Event Explored

The Amgen Irish Open is set for another electric week at The K Club’s Palmer North Course in County Kildare. With a $6 million purse on the line, a world-class field led by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Shane Lowry, and thousands of fans expected to pack the fairways, the event is once again one of the crown jewels of the DP World Tour calendar. But the question that might be lingering in many of your minds is a simple one: Is there a cut?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, yes, there is. The 2025 edition follows the traditional 72-hole stroke play format, starting with a field of 156 players. After two rounds, i.e., 36 holes, the cut is made at the top 65 players and ties. Those who make it go on to play the weekend rounds on Saturday and Sunday, completing all 72 holes. The rest will unfortunately have to pack early, their tournament ending on Friday evening. This standard format keeps the drama high, with chances of Friday producing nail-biting battles around the cut line as players scramble to stay alive for the weekend.

From there, the tournament unfolds classically: the player with the lowest cumulative score after four rounds wins. In the event of a tie, the title is decided by a sudden-death playoff. It’s a system that aligns with most DP World Tour events, ensuring both competitive fairness and the kind of cut-line drama that fans have come to expect. The tournament is part of the “Back 9” swing of the DPWT season, positioning it as a crucial prelude to the Race to Dubai playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Anyway, once the tournament begins in earnest, attention will shift to the players. The field features top international stars like Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed, Danny Willett, and Francesco Molinari, alongside Ryder Cup veterans like Padraig Harrington and Luke Donald. Recent DP World Tour winners — including Martin Couvra, Eugenio Chacarra, Marco Penge and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen — also join the fray. Eleven Irish golfers are in the field, from Seamus Power and Tom McKibbin to rising talents like Alex Maguire and amateur John Dolye, giving home fans plenty to cheer for.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This setting carries plenty of history. The K Club was the site of the 2006 Ryder Cup and Rory McIlroy’s unforgettable home win in 2016. “The K Club has always been a fantastic venue, and I’m sure the fans will be out in force again this year. I can’t wait to be a part of it and to share another amazing week with everyone there,” McIlroy said ahead of the tournament. Moreover, a hint of drama has already unfolded, with Sergio Garcia pulling out of the tournament last minute due to his snub from the Ryder Cup Team.

The stakes are clear: $1.02 million goes to the champion, with payouts sliding all the way down to $14,400 for 65th place. But the real draw is prestige. The Irish Open has long been one of the DP World Tour’s standout events, and with the Ryder Cup at Bethpage just weeks away, it serves as a key test for Europe’s best. Having said all that, where can you catch all the European action?

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How to watch the 2025 Amgen Irish Open in the US?

Golf fans in the United States can follow the action from the K Club live on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports App, with coverage spread across early morning and midday windows. The broadcast schedule (all times ET) runs Thursday, September 4, from 3:00 AM – 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Friday, September 5, will follow the same time. On Saturday and Sunday, September 6-7, from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM, is the time fans can watch the remaining rounds.

For those with DirecTV streaming access, additional coverage windows are available, making it easy to catch every round of the tournament live. With the time slots falling in early mornings and midday hours, fans in the US have the rare advantage of being able to follow the Irish Open in real time without major scheduling conflicts. It will be perfect for watching one of the DP World Tour’s most anticipated events as it unfolds.