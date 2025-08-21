Is There a Cut at the CPKC Women’s Open 2025? Format Explored

It’s a fresh week and a new challenge for the LPGA stars as they jet to Canada for the 51st CPKC Women’s Open. A loaded field of 156 top golfers, including six of the top 10 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, is gunning for part of the $2.75 million purse at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club outside Toronto. But the question is: will all of them have the chance to make it to Sunday for the big paycheck?

Well, not really. The CPKC Women’s Open goes the distance with a 72-hole stroke play format, where the best scores over four rounds determine the champion. A cut looms after 36 holes – only the top 65 players and ties make it through to play the final two rounds. This cut is crucial as it decides who gets to keep competing for the title and who heads home.

Every pro who survives the cut is guaranteed some prize money for the week. And whether they finish high or low, all pros who complete the tournament get a payout based on where they land in the final standings. So, making the cut is key for a decent payday at Mississauga, the first-time host of the CPKC Women’s Open.

On the other hand, golfers are making a comeback on this course; a few competed here way back in 2016 at the World Junior Girls Championship. That event drew 48 top young golfers from around the globe. Now, some of those same players are back for the CPKC Women’s Open, including LPGA winners like Haeran Ryu, 2025 U.S. Women’s Open champ Maja Stark, Olympic silver medalist Esther Henseleit, and two-time U.S. Women’s Open winner Yuka Saso.

Essentially, the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event with a loaded field of talent. There’s plenty to watch out for at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club, including a strong field.

Brooke Henderson is looking to make a statement at the CPKC Women’s Open

The CPKC Women’s Open might’ve lost its major status back in 2001, but it still draws one of the toughest fields on the LPGA Tour. Six of the world’s top 10 golfers and 19 of the top 25 are teeing it up in Canada. Defending champ Lauren Coughlin’s in the mix alongside seven other past winners, including Megan Khang (2023), Paula Reto (2022), Jin Young Ko (2019), Brooke Henderson (2018), Sung Hyun Park (2017), Ariya Jutanugarn (2016), and Lydia Ko (2015, 2013, 2012).

“So just piecing everything together. Golf is hard and I found that out more recently than I ever have. Just trying to take it day by day, figuring it out,” said Canada’s own Brooke Henderson ahead of the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open. Henderson’s currently navigating a tough season. She’s made 12 of 17 cuts with only one top-10 finish. On the other hand, her strokes gained stats show a total of 0.71.

Fresh from dethroning Nelly Korda to become the new world No. 1, Jeeno Thitikul returns to action at the CPKC Women’s Open. Thitikul comes into this week off a tie for 30th at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl. Korda heads to Canada still hunting for her first win of the season, despite notching five top-10 finishes in the year’s first half. Korda’s most recent outing at the AIG Women’s Open ended with a tie for 36th.

The stage is set at the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, even if a bunch of pros are absent from the field. With plenty of top-ranked golfers, past champions, and contenders in the field, the competition’s gonna be fierce. Now the big question hangs in the air: who’s going to claim the win?