Is There a Cut at the Farmers Insurance Open 2026? Format Explored

As the PGA Tour continues its new season, the next stop is scheduled for San Diego. The Farmers Insurance Open will commence on January 29 with top golfers arriving to make a mark. Slated to continue till February 1, 2026, the prestigious tournament will take place at the historic Torrey Pines Golf Course. As of now, the biggest buzz surrounding the event is about the return of Brooks Koepka. After previously playing for LIV Golf, Koepka decided to rejoin the PGA Tour earlier this year under its new Returning Member Program.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Following a lot of speculation, Koepka was finally reinstated. Now, as the field’s spotlight will be on Koepka, there is also a growing curiosity about whether the event will have a cut or not. Here’s everything you need to know about the Farmers Insurance Open cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there a cut at the Farmers Insurance Open 2026?

Yes, there is a cut at the Farmers Insurance Open 2026. The format still remains straightforward and traditional. For the first 36 holes, the event will follow a two-course rotation. Players will compete on both the North and South Courses over the first two rounds, testing their adaptability across layouts before the field is trimmed.

Imago LA JOLLA, CA – JANUARY 24: Chris Gotterup prepares to finish putting on the 15th green, during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open tournament, Friday, January 24, 2025, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JAN 24 PGA, Golf Herren Farmers Insurance Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20250124030

After 36 holes, the pressure will intensify. A standard cut will be applied on Friday. Following that, only the top-65 players and ties will advance to the weekend rounds. Both the weekend rounds will be conducted in the South Course.

ADVERTISEMENT

144 golfers will be competing in the tournament spanning across four days. The Farmers Insurance Open will be the third event on the PGA Tour’s 2026 season calendar. With 28 out of the top-50 players under OWGR participating in the tournament, it promises intense competition from start to finish.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the changes that the Farmers Insurance Open underwent following the withdrawals?

Back on Friday, the PGA Tour released the official field for the tournament. However, following the announcement, there have been some major withdrawals which prompted a lot of changes. Saturday and Sunday saw Brian Campbell, Jimmy Stanger, and Nico Echavarria withdraw their names from the tournament. This allowed the likes of Matt Kuchar, Justin Lower, and Taylor Moore to come in. And that’s not all. There were more withdrawals on Monday as Patton Kizzire, and Michael Kim made way for Joel Dahmen and Sam Ryder.

Interestingly, there were a couple of more additions to the original 145 players’ field, thanks to none other than Brooks Koepka. As he made his return after playing in LIV Golf, the PGA tour did not want him to take away a someone’s spot.

“With Brooks Koepka competing in the Farmers Insurance Open, the field is currently 145 players. To round out threesomes, the field will be officially expanded to 147 as of Monday at noon PT, with the first two alternates at that time being added to the field,” notified the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now then, as everything looks set, it is now time for the fans to buckle up for the exciting ride set to unveil at the Torrey Pines Golf Course.