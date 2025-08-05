Is There a Cut at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025? Format of PGA Tour Event Explored

The grind begins—and this year, everything feels different. The 2025 FedExCup Playoffs tee off at TPC Southwind, launching a brand-new format era. As the PGA TOUR season narrows to its final stretch, pressure rises with just three events separating contenders from a $10 million payday. First up: the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

To begin with, this isn’t your typical PGA TOUR stop. Unlike regular-season events, there’s no room for error. Every round carries weight. Every shot shapes futures. Yet before fans start doing the weekend math, here’s a twist worth knowing—there’s no cut. That’s right, all 69 players in the field are guaranteed four full rounds, regardless of performance. “You’re never out of it until Sunday,” said Justin Thomas, currently ranked fifth in FedExCup points. Still, the real tension doesn’t build mid-tournament—it explodes after the final putt. Only the top 50 in combined FedExCup points advance to next week’s BMW Championship. Everyone else? They’re out—for good.

At the top, Scottie Scheffler continues to lead the charge. The man in form—and on fire—comes into the week with four wins in 2025, including two majors. He tops both the FedExCup and world rankings. “It’s about peaking now,” Scheffler said on Monday. With 2,000 FedEx Cup points up for grabs, another win here could stretch his advantage heading into East Lake. However, it won’t be a solo sprint to the finish. Xander Schauffele needs a big result to secure his spot inside the top 30. Tommy Fleetwood, still chasing his maiden PGA TOUR victory, brings urgency and experience. Meanwhile, Cameron Young, riding the momentum of his first career win at Wyndham, is heating up at exactly the right time.

As the postseason unfolds, so do the format changes. This year’s playoffs aren’t just shorter—they’re completely restructured. Most notably, the controversial starting-strokes system is gone from the FedEX Tour Championship. Now, players begin East Lake at even par. No bonuses. No head starts. Whoever posts the lowest 72-hole score takes home the FedEx Cup. “We wanted the final event to feel like a true championship,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. Even so, the financial incentives remain sky-high. The FedEx Tour Cup bonus pool stands at $100 million. Just qualifying for East Lake secures a share of $40 million, and Scheffler has already locked in $18 million in bonuses from the regular season alone.

While the field at TPC Southwind is elite, it’s not quite complete. Rory McIlroy, ranked No. 2 in the world, has opted to skip the first leg. That leaves 69 players battling for survival. Among them is rookie Aldrich Potgieter, the only freshman in the playoffs. Matti Schmid, ranked 70th, birdied his final three holes at Wyndham just to punch his ticket. Chris Kirk climbed from 73rd to 61st with a clutch T5 finish last week.

By Sunday night, only the top 50 will move on to the BMW Championship at Caves Valley. After that, just 30 players will earn their place in Atlanta for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. “I’ve played all year for this stretch,” said Sepp Straka, currently third in the standings. For some, the pressure is only just building. For others, it’s already make-or-break.

From tee times to live streams—here’s how fans can follow every swing of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

While the leaderboard drama plays out at TPC Southwind, fans have more ways than ever to stay tuned. The PGA TOUR has built a robust viewing experience across TV, digital platforms, and live radio—ensuring no one misses a moment of the playoff-opening action.

In the United States, traditional coverage begins Thursday and Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Saturday coverage runs from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel before shifting to NBC from 3 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, tune into Golf Channel from noon to 2 p.m., and NBC from 2 to 6 p.m.

For those streaming online, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ delivers nonstop coverage daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Four streams are available to choose from. The main feed brings top action from across the course. The marquee group stream follows every shot of featured stars. Two featured groups run concurrently on a dedicated feed. The fourth feed showcases pivotal holes and also includes ESPN BET’s betting-focused coverage.

Speaking of betting, PGA TOUR LIVE will air special ESPN BET programming from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the weekend. It’s designed for fans tracking the game inside the numbers.

Prefer listening on the go? PGA TOUR Radio will be live from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on the weekend. You can catch it via SiriusXM or PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

Wherever you’re tuning in, the postseason begins now—and this time, there’s no cut to shield anyone from Sunday pressure.