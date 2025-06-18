Is There a Cut at the Travelers Championship 2025? Format Explained

“As much as I love him, I would have loved to take that away from him,” said Tom Kim, after losing the 2024 Travelers Championship to Scottie Scheffler in a nail-biting playoff. Scheffler hit his approach to 11 feet, while Kim’s shot from a plugged lie in a greenside bunker ran 36 feet past the hole, setting up the world no. 1 for an easy two-putt par to secure the win. And now, we’re back with the same excitement, so get ready, Connecticut, here comes the PGA Tour!

The last Signature Event of the year is finally here — the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to electrify TPC River Highlands in Cromwell from June 19-22. With a whopping $20 million prize pool and 700 FedExCup points up for grabs, the stakes are high, and the anticipation is palpable. But what about the format of this event?

We know most PGA Tour events follow a standard 36-hole cut, where the top 65 and ties advance to the weekend. But Signature Events are different. Some of these events stick to the traditional cut, while others go all out with a no-cut format, keeping the competition fierce and unpredictable all four rounds. So, is there a cut at the 2025 Travelers Championship? There isn’t!

As one of the five Signature Events with a no-cut format, the Travelers Championship guarantees that all 72 players in the field will battle it out over four rounds. You see, it’s all about keeping the stars aligned, literally. With top players like Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, in contention all weekend, the excitement is amplified, and the betting opportunities are endless.

Scehffler, after his underwhelming T7 finish at the Oakmont Country Club, will be seen trying his best to defend his title, but the battle on the TPC River Highlands is going to be far from easy.

Top PGA Tour players are hungry for a win

The Travelers Championship is set to feature an impressive lineup, and it’s set to be more thrilling than ever. Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas are among the favorites to win. Schauffele, the 2022 Travelers champ, boasts a scoring average of 66.19 across his last 20 rounds at TPC River Highlands.

While dealing with his fair share of controversies, McIlroy is trying to stay in good form, posting a field-low-tying 3-under 67 with six birdies at Oakmont. Thomas has had success at TPC River Highlands, finishing T9 and T5 in the last two editions with a scoring average of 65.63.

Other top contenders include Patrick Cantlay, who has been a perennial force with 7-for-7 top-15 finishes since 2018. Viktor Hovland had an impressive U.S. Open, ranking second in greens hit and leading the field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green. Brian Harman is a horse for a course, with 12-for-14 top-25 finishes and seven top 10s. With a new caddie, Collin Morikawa looks to bounce back after a T13 finish last year. Cameron Young is seeking his first PGA TOUR win in a Signature Event.

With such a talented field, who will emerge victorious at the Travelers Championship? Let us know your predictions in the comment section below!