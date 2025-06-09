Is There a Cut at the U.S. Open 2025? Format Explored

The heat is building up in the golf world with only two more days left to go for the long-awaited US Open 2025. Things are going to get tough as the competition is very high this year. We have the World No.1 Scottie Scheffler aiming for a Triple Crown by winning his first US Open. We have got the grand slam winner, Rory McIlroy, aiming for his second US Open Title, and finally, the fan favorite and defending champion, Bryson DeChambeau, going for his second consecutive US Open Title. However, with higher gains come higher risks. Let’s take a look at it.

The 156 players competing for the title will be filtered down to the top 60 and ties after the first 36 holes. So, yes, the US Open does have a cut. However, this cut system was implemented from 1965 to increase competitiveness and better organization. The top scorer and performer from the Top 60 will be the title winner. What if you are tied in first position? Since 2018, the US Open has followed the two-hole aggregate system, where players tied have to play two more holes. The one with the lowest combined score will win. Imagine an unlikely scenario where the player is still tied after two holes, then a hole-by-hole format is followed and kept going until a winner is found.

Adding to the excitement, they will play at Oakmont Country Club, which is said to be one of the toughest golf courses. The difficulty level has been pushed to maximum this year, with certain renovations having been done. The area of the field has increased by 153 yards since its overall increase in 2016 to 7372 yards. The rough has been topped off to 5 inches. To make things more challenging, the earlier practice of providing graduated rough to a player missing the fairway by one or two yards has been removed. Which means the rough immediately surrounding the fairway will not be trimmed to make things hard. Well, if you think it’s tough already, there is more to this. There are about 175 bunkers to trap the balls of the players.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by U.S. Open Championship (@usopengolf) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, who among these top golfers is expected to take home the win? Well, fans do have a particular favorite, it seems.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All eyes are on Bryson DeChambeau

Since the announcement of the US Open, all eyes have fallen onto one and only one name, Bryson DeChambeau. After the 2024 US Open, DeChambeau has stayed the fan favorite not just for his prowess in golf, but also for his endearing personality. During the 2024 US Open, he was spotted interacting with his fans, even going to the extent of signing autographs mid-game. The Mad Scientist has won the hearts of fans through his social media presence as well. His YouTube channel has a huge following of 2 million followers. He has also given some promising performances this year: winning the LIV Golf Korea, tied 5th at the Masters, and T2 at the PGA Championship, five strokes behind Scottie Scheffler.

However, Scheffler is also someone who is carrying a lot of expectations on his shoulders. He has given an exceptional performance this year with three PGA Tour wins already, including the PGA Championship. Another major contender for DeChambeau is Rory McIlroy, as he would try his best to defeat the Mad Scientist for snatching away the title from him in 2024. The grand slam winner is aiming for his second US Open title. Additionally, he got competition from his LIV Golf league mates. Major players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, who already have a US Open Title in their name, are also competing for their second one. Given the amount of competition, it’s tough to predict who will take the US Open Cup home. Who do you think will win this year? Let us know in the comments below.