Is There a Cut at the U.S. Senior Open 2025? Format Explained

What happens when senior golf’s most prestigious championship meets the unforgiving standards of major championship golf? Most PGA Tour Champions events operate without cuts, allowing every player to complete all rounds and collect prize money. This approach fosters a gentlemanly atmosphere where experience takes precedence over pressure. However, the USGA championship breaks this comfortable mold entirely. The USGA demands excellence from the opening shot, refusing to guarantee everyone a weekend payday.

US Senior Open Cut Format Explained

Yes, the 2025 US Senior Open features a cut. After 36 holes of competition at The Broadmoor’s East Course, only the low 60 players and ties advance to weekend play. This rule puts immediate pressure on the 156-player field from the opening drive.

This format creates an unforgiving dynamic. Players must perform immediately or risk watching the weekend from the clubhouse. The elevation at 6,400 feet above sea level adds another challenge, as balls fly differently in Colorado’s thin air.

Recent changes to the qualifying process make reaching the cut even more significant. The USGA implemented a two-stage qualifying system similar to the regular US Open. Local qualifying occurs at 32 sites across 25 states, followed by final qualifying at 12 locations. This rigorous path means every player who makes the field has already survived intense competition.

“It is gratifying to see the worldwide interest that thousands of golfers have in competing for both a place in the U.S. Senior Open field,” said USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer. The numbers support his enthusiasm, with over 3,000 entries attempting to reach the final field.

Moving from format to financial rewards, the tournament’s prize structure shows a consistent commitment to rewarding excellence. Prize money reveals how seriously the golf world takes this championship, with the 2025 purse remaining steady at $4 million, matching the total for 2024.

The winner’s share remains at $800,000, maintaining the 20 percent allocation established in 2024. This consistency follows the significant jump from 2023’s $720,000 winner’s share, when Bernhard Langer claimed his second title. As the pattern shows, the tournament reached this milestone percentage for the first time last year.

Prize money growth of the Senior US Open

The championship’s financial evolution tells a remarkable story. When the tournament debuted in 1980, prize money was a fraction of today’s levels. The tournament initially featured a 55-and-over age limit, which was later reduced to 50 in 1981. The total purse reached $4 million in 2017 and has maintained that level since.

However, the winner’s percentage allocation evolved significantly. In 2016, the winner claimed 18 percent of a $3.75 million purse. The jump to 20 percent in 2024 brought the championship in line with other major tournaments that typically award this percentage to winners.

Tournament organizers recognized they needed to reward excellence appropriately. As the highest purse on the PGA Tour Champions, the US Senior Open adequately compensates its champion for conquering such a challenging field. Miller Barber remains the only three-time champion, winning in 1982, 1984, and 1985. Six players have captured two titles, including Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Langer.

These legends understood that surviving the cut was just the beginning of their championship journey. Langer, at 65 years and 10 months, became the oldest winner in 2023. The Broadmoor’s East Course presents a formidable test at 7,264 yards playing to par 70, designed originally by Donald Ross in 1918 with modifications by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1952.

The cut format separates the US Senior Open from regular Champions Tour events, creating authentic major championship pressure that will determine who claims the $800,000 winner’s share. As senior golf continues evolving, this championship maintains its demanding standards while keeping prize money at championship levels.