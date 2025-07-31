Is There a Cut at the Wyndham Championship 2025? Format of PGA Tour Event Explored

For many players, the 2025 Wyndham Championship is more than just a tournament—it’s the last opportunity to grab their FedExCup ticket. After months of grinding, only one regular-season event stands between them and the playoffs. Held from July 31 to August 3, 2025, in Greensboro, North Carolina, this week will decide whose season will finish early.

The Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club, follows the traditional four-day, 72-hole PGA Tour format. The field starts with 156 players, and after the first 2 rounds, the field is reduced. Only the top 65 and ties will advance to the weekend. The rest will head home with no point or paycheck. In the event of a tie on Sunday, sudden-death playoff holes will decide the winner. So, every shot matters for those trying to sneak into the top 70 in the standings. The event offers an $8.2 million purse and 500 FedExCup points to the winner. This could easily flip the page for someone sitting just outside the playoff threshold.

Max Homa (No. 106) needs a two-way T2, and Adam Scott (No. 85) needs a two-way T3 to be able to play after this week this year. They would need an exceptional result to qualify. Ricki Fowler (No. 61), on the other hand, is currently safe. Matti Schmid (No. 70) and Nicolai Hojgaard (No. 71) are right at the playoff bubble and will be fighting for their future. Gary Woodland will need a solo 25th to come in the top 70; he is at 75 presently. Tom Kim needs a solo 3rd-place finish to move up from the 89th spot.

Then there is Joel Dahmen, who needs to finish tied at second with one more golfer to make it to the playoffs. Nick Dunlap needs to win if he wants to play the week after this. Surprisingly, Sahith Theegala also needs a win. Meanwhile, Aaron Rai (No. 25) will return as a defending champion. Other notable players like Jordan Spieth (No. 50), Hideki Matsuyama (No. 23), and Keegan Bradley (No. 10) will also be playing.

When and where to watch?

For fans wanting to catch all the action, coverage will run from Thursday through Sunday. The Golf Channel will broadcast the opening rounds on Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 PM ET and then return on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 PM ET. CBS and Paramount+ will pick up the weekend action right after. They will air the final stretch from 3 to 6 PM ET.

For those who want full-day coverage, ESPN+ is the go-to. PGA Tour Live will stream from 6:45 AM to 6 PM ET on Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday from 7:45 AM to 6 PM ET. There will be four dedicated streams on this service, which will include feature groups and holes.

This week is about staying relevant. With world rankings, Ryder Cup considerations, and playoff positions hanging in the balance, the 2025 Wyndham Championship will be about survival. This is as real as golf can get.