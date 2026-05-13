Is There a Dress Code at PGA Championship 2026? Rules Explained

The 2026 PGA Championship will be at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, with championship rounds teeing off on May 14th. Tens of thousands of spectators will walk the Donald Ross-designed course across seven days, and for many, the question of what to wear is as pressing as who will lift the Wanamaker Trophy.

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The PGA Championship’s official spectator guide sets no official dress code for attendees. It only requests guests to observe “traditional customs of etiquette, decorum, and behavior throughout the week.” That said, all major championships require viewers to avoid overly formal, athletic, or beachy wear. Instead, choose country club casual wear that is neat, appropriate, and built for a long day on your feet.

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Here is what you could wear to the PGA Championship:

For men:

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A collared polo or golf shirt and tuck it in.

Tailored shorts such as chinos or lightweight golf trousers in neutral colors or subtle patterns.

Avoid loud prints, jeans, T-shirts, and cargo shorts.

Comfortable walking shoes or clean sneakers.

A cap or a wide-brimmed hat with minimal logos for sun protection.

For women:

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A collared or sleeved golf top or a neat blouse with a modest neckline.

Skorts, tailored shorts, capris, or lightweight trousers.

A lightweight sundress or golf dress in a modest, non-tight fit works as well.

Neutral tones and modern silhouettes; avoid jeans, halter tops, and tank tops on the course.

Comfortable walking shoes or clean sneakers, as the course terrain makes heels impractical. Sunglasses and a hat or a visor for sun protection.

Here are some general instructions that you need to follow at the PGA Championship:

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Use a lightweight, packable jacket or rain poncho as temperatures drop sharply and rain is a real possibility throughout championship week.

Bags with size dimensions 10 x 10 x 10 inches, so backpacks are out of the question.

Carry cameras during practice rounds, Monday through Wednesday, not during championship rounds, Thursday through Sunday.

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Also, given the premium standards upheld at this event, re-entry is not permitted once the ticket is scanned, meaning guests should plan carefully, as any items brought inside must remain with them for the rest of the day. As temperatures in May in New Town Square can swing from highs in the low 80s down to lows in the upper 40s within the same week, there is a 39% chance of rain on any given day. Layering is especially practical for a comfortable day.

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That’s all you need to take care of for the championship ahead this weekend. The PGA Championship may not police what spectators wear, but the club hosting it most certainly does, and has for nearly a century.

Aronimink Golf Club has its own dress code

The Armonic Golf Club lists members’ rules and not spectator mandates, but it reflects something real about what the golf club is. Founded in 1896, it has always placed tradition at the center of its identity. Donald Ross designed the course in 1928, and the standards have barely changed since then. The golf club is hosting the PGA Championship for just the second time in its history, the first being Gary Player’s historic 1962 victory, but it has brought the same culture to this week.

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The Aramonic Golf Club describes its guests’ dress expectations in its official guest information as “a contribution to the tradition, decorum, and dignity of our club, and applies to the entire club property from the time of your arrival.”

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These rules are specifically for members and their guests. Men must wear collared, sleeved golf shirts and slacks or Bermuda shorts three inches above the knee. Jeans, T-shirts, cargo pants, and cargo shorts aren’t allowed. Women are held to the same spirit: collared or sleeved tops with skirts, slacks, skorts, capris, or Bermuda shorts meeting the same length standards. Traditionally, halter tops, tank tops, and spandex clothing aren’t allowed anywhere at the club. In fact, metal spike golf shoes are banned entirely, and men must remove caps and visors inside the clubhouse.

So dressing with some care at the 2026 PGA Championship is less about following a strict rule and more about matching the occasion. So tell us, what are you going to wear at the championship?