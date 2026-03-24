Is There a Prize Money at TGL Finals? Perks Explored

Six teams. One simulator arena. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s brainchild is on the verge of finishing Season 2, and it’s bigger than ever. The TGL Finals isn’t just golf’s flashiest new format. It’s a genuine payday with substantial financial stakes on the line.

Yes, TGL Season 2 has prize money, and it’s substantial. The winning team walks away with a staggering $9 million split four ways — $2.25 million per player. Second place earns $4.5 million ($1.125 million each), third takes $2.25 million ($562,500 each), and fourth collects $2 million ($500,000 each).

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The payouts don’t stop there. Fifth-place teams split $1.75 million ($437,500 per golfer). While sixth and last still pocket a respectable $1.5 million, this means that even the bottom finishers walk away with $375,000 each. No one leaves empty-handed.

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Jupiter Links Golf Club (No. 4 seed) takes on Los Angeles Golf Club (No. 2 seed) in the 2026 TGL SoFi Cup Finals at SoFi Center. Jupiter upset top-seeded Boston Common Golf to get here. While LA GC knocked out defending champion Atlanta Drive GC. The best-of-three series runs March 23-24 on ESPN. Who will take that hefty prize home?

(this is a developing story..)