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Is There a Prize Money at TGL Finals? Perks Explored

Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Mar 23, 2026 | 11:17 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Is There a Prize Money at TGL Finals? Perks Explored

Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Mar 23, 2026 | 11:17 PM EDT

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Six teams. One simulator arena. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s brainchild is on the verge of finishing Season 2, and it’s bigger than ever. The TGL Finals isn’t just golf’s flashiest new format. It’s a genuine payday with substantial financial stakes on the line.

Terrell Owens holding Dude Wipes XL

Yes, TGL Season 2 has prize money, and it’s substantial. The winning team walks away with a staggering $9 million split four ways — $2.25 million per player. Second place earns $4.5 million ($1.125 million each), third takes $2.25 million ($562,500 each), and fourth collects $2 million ($500,000 each).

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The payouts don’t stop there. Fifth-place teams split $1.75 million ($437,500 per golfer). While sixth and last still pocket a respectable $1.5 million, this means that even the bottom finishers walk away with $375,000 each. No one leaves empty-handed.

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Jupiter Links Golf Club (No. 4 seed) takes on Los Angeles Golf Club (No. 2 seed) in the 2026 TGL SoFi Cup Finals at SoFi Center. Jupiter upset top-seeded Boston Common Golf to get here. While LA GC knocked out defending champion Atlanta Drive GC. The best-of-three series runs March 23-24 on ESPN. Who will take that hefty prize home?

(this is a developing story..)

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,204 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

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Riya Singhal

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