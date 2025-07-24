Is There Any Prize Money at U.S. Junior Amateur 2025? Perks of Winning USGA Title Explored

The U.S. Junior Amateur Championship is one of the most prestigious junior golf tournaments in the world, showcasing the brightest rising talents in the sport. Established in 1948 and conducted by the United States Golf Association (USGA), the championship has helped launch the careers of many who’ve gone on to PGA Tour success—including Tiger Woods, who captured three consecutive titles from 1991- 1993, and Jordan Spieth.

The tournament is not just a test of skill—it’s a week-long mental and physical challenge that demands consistency, resilience, and poise under pressure. It’s played by amateur boys under the age of 19, and who have a handicap index of 4.4 or less. Being played across two championship courses, Brook Hollow Golf Club and the Trinity Forest Golf Club, the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur began with two rounds of stroke play on Monday to determine the top 64 competitors, who will now enter a grueling match play over the next four days. On the final day, it is played over 36 holes.

As a strictly amateur event, the championship adheres to USGA and World Amateur Golf Ranking rules, which prohibit financial rewards in order to maintain players’ amateur status. While there’s no cash prize on the line, the rewards for emerging victorious at the 77th U.S. Junior Amateur are both prestigious and career-defining. The winners will receive a gold medal and one-year custody of the U.S. Junior Amateur Trophy, symbolizing their place at the pinnacle of junior golf. In addition, the champion earns exemptions into all remaining age-eligible U.S. Junior Amateur Championships, offering more opportunities to compete at the highest level.

One of the most coveted rewards is an exemption into the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills—granted they retain amateur status—a rare chance for a junior golfer to test their game on golf’s grandest stage. The winner is also granted automatic entry into the 2025 and 2026 U.S. Amateurs, further solidifying their path toward a professional future. Finally, their name is permanently inscribed on a plaque in the USGA’s Hall of Champions inside the USGA Museum in Liberty Corner, New Jersey. Joining an elite list of past winners who’ve left a lasting legacy in the sport.

While the ultimate winner earns career-defining perks and a place in USGA history, getting there is no easy feat. The road to the championship begins with two intense rounds of stroke play, and this year’s opening stages showcased just how competitive and deep the 2025 field truly is.

Stroke play sets the stage for the week

The first two rounds of the 77th edition of the U.S. Junior Amateur concluded on Tuesday, with Mason Howell of Georgia emerging as the stroke-play medalist. Howell posted a 36-hole total of 7-under, opening with a 67 at Brook Hollow before matching that number with a 4-under 67 at Trinity Forest on Tuesday. He punctuated his stellar round with a birdie on the final hole, sealing the top seed heading into match play. Just one shot behind was Ben Bolton of England, who impressed with rounds of 67 and 68 for a 6-under total. Meanwhile, Tyler Watts (2024 runner-up), Sage Bradshaw, and Stuart Boulware each finished at 5-under 136, tying for third.

Charlie Woods, who struggled to fill in his father’s shoes at the tournament, missed the cut in his opening round. Trevor Gutschewski, who won the title last year, managed to sail smoothly into the match play event that begins on Wednesday at Trinity Forest. Mike Russell, who is the country’s top-ranked junior, is also going to be battling it out until Saturday. The competition culminates on Saturday with a 36-hole final to crown the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur champion. As match play kicks off, all eyes will be on Trinity Forest to see who can endure the head-to-head gauntlet and earn their place in junior golf history.