Is There Prize Money at Junior Invitational at Sage Valley? Significance & Importance of Iconic Jacket Explored

For 13 years, the Junior Invitational ran as a 54-hole competition. The shift to 72 holes in 2025 was a deliberate move to better prepare juniors for professional tournament formats. The 2026 edition is the second year running under this format. Tyler Watts is leading the scoreboard after R3. Charlie Woods is at the bottom, exposing that it’s not an easy one.

There is no cash prize money at the Junior Invitational. As a premier amateur event, every participant must maintain their amateur status under USGA and R&A regulations, which strictly prohibit accepting prize money or endorsements. Players under 19 compete under amateur guidelines, keeping the focus on competition rather than financial gain.

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Instead of a check, the winner receives a prestigious gold jacket, and top finishers earn exemptions to high-level events such as the Boys Junior PGA Championship. The entire structure mirrors the Masters of junior golf: prestige, ranking points, and competitive excellence over professional earnings.

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Since 2011, the Junior Invitational has invited only the world’s top AJGA-ranked juniors. Held at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina, just 30 minutes from Augusta National, the course and atmosphere are deliberately designed to replicate the pressure of elite professional golf.

That competitive pressure is visible right now on the 2026 leaderboard.

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After three rounds, Tyler Watts leads at -13 (67-69-67), with Mason Howell two shots back at -11 and Miles Russell at -10 in third. Tyler Mawhinney, Luke Ringkamp, and Guus Lafeber sit tied for fourth at -4. Ronin Banerjee holds 11th at -1, while Charlie Woods sits last in the 36-player field at +18, having carded a damaging 83 in Round 3.

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And what the winner takes home isn’t a check. It’s something that has launched careers.

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The importance of the iconic gold jacket at the Junior Invitational

The gold jacket at the Junior Invitational carries the same symbolic weight in junior golf that the green jacket holds at Augusta National. It was deliberately designed to mirror that tradition, giving young golfers a tangible, career-defining prize that represents excellence without any financial component attached to it.

Scottie Scheffler won the gold jacket in 2014, years before he became the world’s number one player and a Masters champion. That early experience competing in a high-pressure, Augusta-adjacent environment is considered an early milestone, and the proof is in the alumni list.

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The jacket’s importance grows every year as its alumni list expands. Joaquin Niemann won in 2017, Akshay Bhatia in 2018, and Austin Eckroat in 2016, all of whom became PGA Tour professionals. The jacket has effectively become a reliable early indicator of future professional success, giving it credibility beyond just junior golf circles.

This makes what Tyler Watts is chasing in 2026 worth paying attention to. He has a two-shot lead heading into the final round.