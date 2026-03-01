Is There Prize Money at the Seminole Pro-Member 2026? Know All About the Star-Studded Event ft. Nelly Korda, Brooks Koepka & Co.

While the PGA Tour is now in full flow, the golfers are all set to go off the road for a bit. The Seminole Pro-Member Event, an elite, invitational-only tournament, will be featuring some of the biggest golfing names of modern day. The prestigious tournament kick-started way back in 1937, originally as a high-stakes Calcutta tournament.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, the modern version came into play in 2004. This was predominantly because of the USGA crackdown in 1961. The 2026 event will be starting off from March 2 at the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. And as the excitement rises for the tournament, here are all the details about the upcoming golf bonanza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there prize money for the Seminole Pro Member 2026?

To answer in one word, no. The tournament does not have prize money. This is predominantly because the event is not an official part of the PGA Tour. And as an event directed towards charity, the event will not have prize money or an official payout structure. In addition, the tournament will also not feature official world ranking points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mandatory Credits: via LPGA

But that is not stopping the leading golfers from putting up a star-studded field. Names like that of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler have been confirmed for the same. Adding to the star power, Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, and Brooks Koepka will also be attending the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Unfortunately, one major name that is missing from the field is that of Tiger Woods. After Woods hinted at his possible return in Augusta, hopes were high about his Seminole Pro Member participation. ESPN had also him listed for tonight’s TGL performance. Sadly, the golfing legend did not turn up on both occasions.

Seminole pro-member returns with 90 pairs in Tiger Woods’ absence

ADVERTISEMENT

This is quite significant as Woods did not miss the invitational-only tournament for the last couple of years. Meanwhile, as the wait for Woods’ return continues, here are the details of the format for the one-day event.

Imago LA JOLLA, CA – JANUARY 30: Brooks Koepka USA looks over his tee shot on 10 NC during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on January 30, 2026, at Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, California. Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JAN 30 PGA, Golf Herren Farmers Insurance Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2601300212

The tournament will be played in a one-day, 18-hole format. It will also feature a total of 90 pairs. The format of two-man best ball (or better ball) would be implemented. While the field would consist of PGA Tour professionals, Seminole Golf Club members would also be joining them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside elite players, the field often boasts top-ranked professionals, business tycoons, and celebrities. The Seminole pro-member would be a non-televised, private event. While outside audiences will be able to attend the event live, several high-profile attendees would attend as spectators. The event is also often considered an unofficial “first major” of the year.