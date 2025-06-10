Is Tiger Woods Playing in the U.S. Open 2025?

The Final countdown for the US Open 2025 has started with just two days to go. There is a lot at stake this year, with heavy competition between the Champions. The world No.1 Scottie Scheffler looks to clinch his first US Open title, Rory McIlroy is pushing for his second, and the defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is here to retain his title. But will we see Tiger Woods, the legend who once reigned on this course, on the tee sheet for this year?

Woods has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. He has had six surgeries on his lower back and multiple surgeries on his left and right legs. Recently, the 15-time major champion faced a grave injury, a ruptured Achilles, during training at home. He had to undergo a minimally invasive surgery, which requires a resting period of up to six months. It means that the Mastermind of golf will not be able to play in any major tournaments this year. So, unfortunately, Tiger Woods will not be playing in the US Open 2025.

At 49 years, it’s hard for Woods to push himself too much physically. However, he hasn’t retired yet from his love and passion for golf. He has been very proactive in the TGL League, which was co-founded by him and Rory McIlroy. Despite his injuries, Woods chose to play for his new invention, for his fans, and for his team. Fans haven’t given up on the legend yet. Recently, NUCLR Golf posted a picture of Woods at a golf course in Florida. In the comments, one fan wrote a hopeful message, “Champions Tour is next.”

If the rehab goes well, Woods could return by the fall and participate in the Procore Championship just like his fans wish. The Ryder Cup also comes around the same time, however, he has turned down the offer to be the US Team Captain for 2025. Even if he is out of the 2025 PGA Tour season, it can be assumed that Woods would be playing in the PNC Championship 2025. This championship has become a beloved family tradition, where the iconic father-son duo of Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods team up to take on the course together. It is also a fan favorite as the legend and the heir to his legacy come together and play. Though Woods may be absent from the majors, his presence lingers — a towering legacy that defines the standard every golfer strives to reach. Well, everyone seems curious if not playing, then what is the legend up to? Let’s take a look.

Tiger Woods focuses on rehab and family

Woods has decided to lie low for a while and rest until he regains his form. Now, he has moved from the foreground to the background. For his rehab, he has cancelled his previous workout routine of running 4 miles, weight training at the gym, golf training, playing basketball in the evening, and running 4 miles again. With his current injuries, these workouts are too heavy for his body, therefore, it has been replaced by bodyweight workouts and aquatherapy. This shift in routine has offered the relaxation his body needs to heal.

He is also improving his emotional and family life by supporting his son in his budding career. He has been spotted at various golf courses supporting Charlie from the gallery, walking along with Charlie’s group, and also following his son in a cart at the Amateur Championship at BallenIsles Country Club. This constant support has paid off as Charlie won his first-ever AJGA Title this year. What do you think the legend’s next step would be? Let us know in the comments below.