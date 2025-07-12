brand-logo
ISCO Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByGaganpreet Kaur

Jul 12, 2025 | 6:00 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

It may be a newbie on the PGA Tour as the event has only joined the scene in 2015, but the ISCO Championship has quickly become a go-to spot for breakout performances. This year, it’s being held at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10 to 13, where the event has been played seven times now. You won’t see many of the top-ranked players teeing it up here. But still, the field is filled with amateur players.

With 156 players in total, it’s played over four days, with a total of 72 holes. For the first two rounds, players go out in threesomes, split between morning and afternoon tee times. Those same groups play together for both days. After that, the field gets trimmed. Only the top 65 players and ties move on to the weekend.

In the third and fourth rounds, tee times and pairings are reshuffled based on how players are scoring. Those with the highest scores go out early, while the leaders tee off later in the day. After 72 holes, the player with the lowest overall score wins the title. And this win comes with a lot more than just a trophy.

The tournament started in 2015 with a $3.5 million prize pool and a $630,000 winner’s share. It was first called the Barbasol Championship. It stayed the same until 2021, when it changed its name and became the ISCO Championship. Even though it has changed names and partnerships, it is still a very important place for both new and old performers to show what they can do.

As for the money, the total purse is $4 million, which is the same as last year. The winner will take home $720,000. It’s not the biggest check on tour, but for someone chasing their first win or trying to hold on to their card, it’s a game-changer. Here’s the complete money breakdown.

Position

Money

1$720,000
2$436,000
3$276,000
4$196,000
5$164,000
6$145,000
7$135,000
8$125,000
9$117,000
10$109,000
11$101,000
12$93,000
13$85,000
14$77,000
15$73,000
16$69,000
17$65,000
18$61,000
19$57,000
20$53,000
21$49,000
22$45,000
23$41,800
24$38,600
25$35,400
26$32,200
27$31,000
28$29,800
29$28,600
30$27,400
31$26,200
32$25,000
33$23,800
34$22,800
35$21,800
36$20,800
37$19,800
38$19,000
39$18,200
40$17,400
41$16,600
42$15,800
43$15,000
44$14,200
45$13,400
46$12,600
47$11,800
48$11,160
49$10,600
50$10,280
51$10,040
52$9,800
53$9,640
54$9,480
55$9,400
56$9,320
57$9,240
58$9,160
59$9,080
60$9,000
61$8,920
62$8,840
63$8,760
64$8,680
65$8,600
66$8,520
67 $8,440
68$8,360
69$8,280
70$8,200
71$8,120
72$8,040
73$7,960
74$7,880
75$7,800
76$7,720
77$7,640
78$7,560
79$7,480
80$7,400

Apart from the prize money, there are other things at stake as well. The champion earns a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, 300 FedEx Cup points, about 24 world ranking points, and invites to some bigger events on the schedule. It’s a huge deal for someone trying to climb the ranks. While the tournament may not feature the biggest names in golf, a few standout players are arriving in great form and could very well steal the spotlight at Hurstbourne.

Top 3 Fan Favourites to Win

Emiliano Grillo is coming in hot after a playoff loss at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for second. That was his best showing of the season so far, and it came just a week before heading to Hurstbourne. Grillo’s been solid all year, making 13 cuts and landing seven top-25 finishes. He already has two PGA Tour wins under his belt, including a big one over Scottie Scheffler in 2023, so there’s no reason he can’t win again here.

Another player to keep an eye on is Mark Hubbard. He finished T7 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic and had a T5 the week before at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Hubbard’s shown he can go toe-to-toe with strong fields, and with his short game and approach shots working well this season, he might just be ready to grab his first career win.

Also in the mix is Michael Thorbjornsen, who’s quickly becoming a fan favorite. He came just one shot short of his first win at the Corales Puntacana Championship, losing out to Garrick Higgo. But instead of backing off, he kept the momentum going. Thorbjornsen followed that runner-up with a T4 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, then picked up another T4 at the Rocket Classic not long after. This is his first alternate event since that close call in Punta Cana, and with the way he’s been playing lately, this could be the week he finally breaks through and grabs that long-awaited first PGA Tour win.

With a wide-open field and momentum players looking to make it count, the ISCO Championship could deliver a breakout moment. Who’s going to seize it?

