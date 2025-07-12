ISCO Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

It may be a newbie on the PGA Tour as the event has only joined the scene in 2015, but the ISCO Championship has quickly become a go-to spot for breakout performances. This year, it’s being held at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10 to 13, where the event has been played seven times now. You won’t see many of the top-ranked players teeing it up here. But still, the field is filled with amateur players.

With 156 players in total, it’s played over four days, with a total of 72 holes. For the first two rounds, players go out in threesomes, split between morning and afternoon tee times. Those same groups play together for both days. After that, the field gets trimmed. Only the top 65 players and ties move on to the weekend.

In the third and fourth rounds, tee times and pairings are reshuffled based on how players are scoring. Those with the highest scores go out early, while the leaders tee off later in the day. After 72 holes, the player with the lowest overall score wins the title. And this win comes with a lot more than just a trophy.

The tournament started in 2015 with a $3.5 million prize pool and a $630,000 winner’s share. It was first called the Barbasol Championship. It stayed the same until 2021, when it changed its name and became the ISCO Championship. Even though it has changed names and partnerships, it is still a very important place for both new and old performers to show what they can do.

As for the money, the total purse is $4 million, which is the same as last year. The winner will take home $720,000. It’s not the biggest check on tour, but for someone chasing their first win or trying to hold on to their card, it’s a game-changer. Here’s the complete money breakdown.

Position Money 1 $720,000 2 $436,000 3 $276,000 4 $196,000 5 $164,000 6 $145,000 7 $135,000 8 $125,000 9 $117,000 10 $109,000 11 $101,000 12 $93,000 13 $85,000 14 $77,000 15 $73,000 16 $69,000 17 $65,000 18 $61,000 19 $57,000 20 $53,000 21 $49,000 22 $45,000 23 $41,800 24 $38,600 25 $35,400 26 $32,200 27 $31,000 28 $29,800 29 $28,600 30 $27,400 31 $26,200 32 $25,000 33 $23,800 34 $22,800 35 $21,800 36 $20,800 37 $19,800 38 $19,000 39 $18,200 40 $17,400 41 $16,600 42 $15,800 43 $15,000 44 $14,200 45 $13,400 46 $12,600 47 $11,800 48 $11,160 49 $10,600 50 $10,280 51 $10,040 52 $9,800 53 $9,640 54 $9,480 55 $9,400 56 $9,320 57 $9,240 58 $9,160 59 $9,080 60 $9,000 61 $8,920 62 $8,840 63 $8,760 64 $8,680 65 $8,600 66 $8,520 67 $8,440 68 $8,360 69 $8,280 70 $8,200 71 $8,120 72 $8,040 73 $7,960 74 $7,880 75 $7,800 76 $7,720 77 $7,640 78 $7,560 79 $7,480 80 $7,400

Apart from the prize money, there are other things at stake as well. The champion earns a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, 300 FedEx Cup points, about 24 world ranking points, and invites to some bigger events on the schedule. It’s a huge deal for someone trying to climb the ranks. While the tournament may not feature the biggest names in golf, a few standout players are arriving in great form and could very well steal the spotlight at Hurstbourne.

Top 3 Fan Favourites to Win

Emiliano Grillo is coming in hot after a playoff loss at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for second. That was his best showing of the season so far, and it came just a week before heading to Hurstbourne. Grillo’s been solid all year, making 13 cuts and landing seven top-25 finishes. He already has two PGA Tour wins under his belt, including a big one over Scottie Scheffler in 2023, so there’s no reason he can’t win again here.

Another player to keep an eye on is Mark Hubbard. He finished T7 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic and had a T5 the week before at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Hubbard’s shown he can go toe-to-toe with strong fields, and with his short game and approach shots working well this season, he might just be ready to grab his first career win.

Also in the mix is Michael Thorbjornsen, who’s quickly becoming a fan favorite. He came just one shot short of his first win at the Corales Puntacana Championship, losing out to Garrick Higgo. But instead of backing off, he kept the momentum going. Thorbjornsen followed that runner-up with a T4 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, then picked up another T4 at the Rocket Classic not long after. This is his first alternate event since that close call in Punta Cana, and with the way he’s been playing lately, this could be the week he finally breaks through and grabs that long-awaited first PGA Tour win.

With a wide-open field and momentum players looking to make it count, the ISCO Championship could deliver a breakout moment. Who’s going to seize it?