Thunderstorms rolled over The Lakes in Sydney on Sunday and pushed back the leaders’ tee time by more than an hour. When play finally began, the chasing pack closed to within a single shot, yet Nicolai von Dellingshausen did not make a birdie until the 14th hole. For a man who once wanted to fly for Lufthansa, it was a lesson in staying on course through turbulence.



That patience paid off, as the 33-year-old German became the first from his country to win the $1.6M BMW Australian PGA Championship, and he did it without knowing a spot in next year’s PGA Championship was riding on it.

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Reporting the result, NUCLR Golf said he “shot a final round 72 (E) to hold off the field” and won by two strokes at 16 under. It was his second DP World Tour title, following the Austrian Alpine Open in 2025.

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Speaking after the round, von Dellingshausen said the moment had not fully landed yet. “It has to sink in still,” he said. “For them to be here, it’s something I’ve dreamed of basically since he was born.”

He was referring to the moment of having his wife and nine-month-old son present to witness the victory.

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As for the historic win, Dellingshausen had taken control of the tournament on Friday. He holed out from the fairway for an albatross two on the par-5 14th, setting up a second-round 64 and moving into the lead. A 69 on Saturday gave him a three-shot cushion heading into the final round. He knew Sunday would bring its own challenges and admitted he would be nervous. He planned to “embrace it and to manage it.”

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But surely the weather did not make things any easier. Lightning delayed the leaders’ tee time by more than an hour, and Von Dellingshausen began with nine consecutive pars. Alex Noren, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 25 and his closest challenger, dropped three shots in his first three holes.

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The pressure eventually came from Daniel Hillier and Hojgaard. A bogey at the 10th gave the chasing pack an opening, while Hillier birdied the 14th and 15th to move within one. Hojgaard also made a late charge, carding a 65 with two back-nine eagles to reach 14 under and briefly cutting the gap to a single shot.

Von Dellingshausen later admitted that he had struggled to keep his emotions in check during that stretch.

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“I tried to stay in the moment as much as I could. I had a stretch on the 12th, 13th, and 14th, where I let it get under my skin, a bit more angry about certain shots. I had a lot of good putts that didn’t drop, but I got rewarded in the end.”

He responded with birdies at the 14th and 16th, although a bogey at the 17th meant he still had work to do. At the last, he left his first putt within a foot to secure the victory. Aphibarnrat, meanwhile, lost ground with a three-putt par on the penultimate hole.

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Along with the trophy, Von Dellingshausen collected a winner’s cheque of around $282,000, according to Golfmagic. The victory also gives him a two-year exemption and his first invitation to the 2027 PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas, in May.

He only found out about the major invitation after the round. “I didn’t know—good thing I wasn’t thinking about it.”

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From Lufthansa Dreams to Fatherhood

Born in Düsseldorf in January 1993, Von Dellingshausen started playing golf at the age of four. He later studied economics at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf, graduating in 2016 before turning professional that same year. His progress through the ranks was quick. In 2017, he won three Pro Golf Tour events in a little over four months, earning promotion to the Challenge Tour. He secured his full DP World Tour card in November 2021.

His first victory on the main tour took longer to arrive. It came at his 110th start, at the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open. The German struggled to hold back his emotions after finally getting over the line, admitting he was “trying really hard not to cry.”

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A new chapter began soon after. His wife became pregnant just weeks after that victory, and their son was born in February 2026. Adjusting to life on tour as a father brought its own challenges. At the Soudal Open in May, where he made his first cut since becoming a parent, he described the experience as “a tough road, but it’s worth it.” He also spoke about how fatherhood had made him confront things he had previously pushed aside.

His win in Sydney now gives him another milestone to add to that journey. After a difficult 2026 season, he has started the new campaign with a second DP World Tour title and a place in the 2027 PGA Championship. And with his wife and son waiting for him on the 18th green, it was a finish he had been hoping to share with them for a long time.