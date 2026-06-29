‘It Pisses Me Off’: Viktor Hovland Drops Blunt Admission After Beating Scottie Scheffler at Travelers Championship

Viktor Hovland finally found his footing in the 2026 season after facing a few difficult years on the course. Although the season has been testing his patience after a recent brutal missed cut at the US Open, the Norwegian lifted his eighth PGA Tour win at the Travelers Championship in 2026 in a playoff with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. He shares what drove him to be kind to himself and push for the win despite the rough moments on the course.

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“Yeah, I think that’s a long way from there, but, yeah, I mean, obviously I know how good I can get, and I keep pushing myself, and I keep wanting to get better, and then when I fall short, it really pisses me off,” Hovland shared on the 18th green. “But I really did a good job of, you know, I didn’t get off to a great start on Thursday, and I just kind of didn’t let it bother me as much. And obviously it helps when you’ve got people like this cheering you on as well. So, yeah, it was a blast.

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It’s been stressful, but, yeah, it’s unbelievable. Especially after Scottie hit it so close there on two, it was, Yeah, I knew I had to bring it my best to have a chance to beat him, and he certainly brought it out of me, and I couldn’t be happier.”

The grandstands at Cromwell, Connecticut, cheered for Hovland as he won his first win of the season. The 28-year-old drained a 7-foot putt on the first playoff hole after Scottie Scheffler missed a birdie putt at the par-4 18th. This win is Hovland’s first win of the season after a winless gap of 15 months.

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It was a sharp contrast to his streak in 2023. Hovland was undoubtedly one of the best players in the season. He won the FedEx Cup and three tournaments while making the cut in all 23 starts. However, in the seasons since then, Hovland has visibly struggled. His only 2025 win came at the Valspar Championship in March.

Apart from the win, his last season was a mix. Hovland predominantly faced issues with his swing. The majors were a small stream of hope, with a solo 3rd-place finish at the U.S. Open. But he wasn’t shy about sharing his frustration about his bad swing performance. In fact, he was quick to admit it was “pissing him off” later at the press conference.

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Despite the setbacks, Hovland has been persistent with his efforts on the field. He dominated the course on Friday as he recorded his career-lowest score with a bogey-free 61 on Friday. He entered the final round with a one-shot lead.

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Hovland’s final round got off to a shaky start as he missed a 10-foot putt for par on the opening hole, dropping into a tie with Scottie Scheffler at 19-under. He also made a bogey on the sixth hole but recovered soon with a birdie on the 7th. The swing of loss and quick recovery again continued on the eighth and the ninth holes. Hovland made a bogey on the eighth and covered it with a birdie again on the ninth.

It was an emotional triumph for Hovland, as he candidly shared about the hard work behind the victory. His mother was also in the gallery for the first time to witness his win. He also shared a moment of warm victory with his Norwegian fans as they cheered loudly for him.

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“Yeah, I thought about that earlier in the week. My dad still hasn’t watched me win, but at least I’m glad my mom got to be here, and we get to share this moment together, and, yeah, couldn’t be happier. Well, you get to celebrate together,” he shared.