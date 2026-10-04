‘It’s Been Weird’: Sergio Garcia’s LIV Move Forces Adrian Meronk To Rethink Future After $5M Event Win

Adrian Meronk arrived at St Andrews with the aim of securing his DP World Tour Status for next season. By Sunday evening, he had done much more than that. A five-shot swing over the final round gave the Polish golfer his fifth DP World Tour title, a $5 million prize pool to celebrate, and, perhaps most importantly, another option for his future.

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That last part was not lost on Meronk. With Sergio Garcia’s decision to seek an exit from LIV Golf adding to the uncertainty surrounding the league’s future, Meronk suddenly found himself having to reconsider his own plans. And after his victory, he admitted that the decision is no longer as straightforward as it once seemed.

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“It’s been weird,” he said when asked about Garcia’s move. “It’s been a very strange year on LIV, obviously finding [out] about Saudis backing off and finding new investors. There [are] still a lot of unknowns that we are not sure of.

“To be honest, it’s hard from a player’s perspective to make a decision. So I’ll just wait and see. We still have a couple of weeks, but this helps a lot. I have to really reconsider and see what’s going to happen.”

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The development comes amid reports of growing interest from LIV Golf players looking to return to the DP World Tour in 2027. However, the European Tour has made it clear that such a move would not be automatic.

A tour spokesperson stated that any player seeking a return must first be completely free of their LIV contractual obligations and agree to abide by the DP World Tour’s existing membership rules.

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While the DP World Tour is exploring ways to accommodate players who choose to return, they could still face significant restrictions, including a potential ban from lucrative Rolex Series events. That warning could prove especially important for players weighing whether to sign new contracts with the proposed LIV 2.0. According to the report, those who recommit to LIV may find it considerably more difficult to secure a return to the DP World Tour in the future.

That is where Meronk’s latest victory could prove crucial.

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By winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the Polish golfer secured his DP World Tour card through the 2028 season, giving him a logical alternative to remaining with LIV Golf. The victory has only strengthened the 33-year-old’s position as he weighs his options and reassesses which path he wants to take moving forward.

That is especially important for Meronk because he played the 2026 season on the DP World Tour under a conditional release. Without securing his card, his options in Europe for 2027 would have been much more limited. The Dunhill Links victory has now given him more freedom to decide his future based on what he wants rather than where he can guarantee a place to play.

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“Obviously I came here after the LIV season was done to keep my status, to keep my playing rights for next season,” he added when asked about the status of his DP World Tour card. “This helps me tremendously… So I’m going to have to re-evaluate my goals, my schedule, and [what] my future will look like, but this helps a lot for sure.”

It is also worth noting that when LIV Golf filed for bankruptcy, the league had 35 days to reach agreements with at least half of the players it owed money to. Players had the chance to walk away as LIV moved to restructure ahead of its modified 2027 season. As a result, if Meronk ultimately remains on the DP World Tour, he could have the freedom to leave LIV Golf behind and pursue his future in Europe.

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Adding to the uncertainty, the conditional release Meronk received from the DP World Tour for the 2026 season will not carry over into 2027, making his next move a pivotal one at 33. For now, however, the Polish golfer can put those decisions aside and celebrate a memorable victory at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Meronk closed with a 4-under 68 at the Old Course at St Andrews to finish at 20-under 268, securing a two-stroke victory. Unsurprisingly, he admitted he was “super proud” of the achievement.

“I’m super proud,” he said. “It feels [like] relief again. I said that as well after my Irish Open win, my first win, because I was so many times so close. To win that first event felt like such a relief, but now to be back on top feels like such a relief, and to keep on going, I’m sure this experience will like build my confidence going forward, and it feels amazing.”

Starting the day two to four shots behind overnight leader Casey Jarvis, Meronk wasted little time erasing the deficit, opening with a flurry of early birdies. Further gains around the turn and midway through the round saw him reach 21-under, and he stayed composed even after a late bogey on the 17th. Jarvis, meanwhile, could only manage a level-par 72, leaving Meronk firmly in control. The South African needed an unlikely eagle on the 18th to force a playoff, but the chance never materialised as Meronk sealed a two-shot win.

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The victory marks Meronk’s fifth title on the DP World Tour and his first since 2023. However, with a major decision about his future now looming, his latest triumph could prove to be an important turning point. Where the victory ultimately takes the 33-year-old next remains to be seen.