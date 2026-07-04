‘It’s Crazy’: Brad Dalke Makes Feelings Clear About Fans’ Support Amid Golf Struggles at $3M DP World Tour Event

Saturday wasn’t a ‘Good Good’ day for Brad Dalke. The YouTuber debuted in the DP World Tour on Thursday, as he teed off at the 2026 BMW International Open at Golfclub München. Although he opened with a solid 3-under 69 and 6-under 66 in the first two rounds, ‘Moving Day’ proved to be a struggle. Despite that, he tipped his hat to the supportive German crowd.

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“The crowd’s been awesome,” Dalke told the media. “Germany has really showed out… It’s crazy in my mind knowing that I’ve never played a DP World Tour event, and I might have the biggest group out there; the biggest following out there. So huge shout-out to the fans. I mean, YouTube Golf’s been growing a lot as of late, and it shows with these crowds. And I’m really appreciative of them supporting me this whole way.”

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Dalke’s popularity among fans stems from his time at the YouTube golf channel Good Good, which he joined in 2023. During his stint with the group, he featured in entertaining and competitive golf content, including matches, challenges, and creator events, helping grow the channel, which now boasts 2.11 million subscribers. Coupled with that, he does have his own YouTube channel with 418K subscribers. But that chapter came to an end last month when he announced he would be stepping away.

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In a lengthy and emotional video, Dalke revealed that his wife, Abbie, had suffered two miscarriages and an ocular stroke, resulting in permanent vision loss in her left eye. Doctors later traced the stroke to a congenital hole in her heart. Despite everything his family had endured, the 28-year-old decided to compete on the DP World Tour.

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Naturally, when he received a sponsor exemption to play at the $3 million-purse tournament, fans quickly rallied behind him with support. Dalke, however, isn’t a stranger to competitive golf. He finished as runner-up at the U.S. Amateur in 2016 and made Major Championship appearances at the U.S. Open and the Masters Tournament in 2017. Speaking of experience, he may also look towards Australian YouTuber Ryan Ruffels, who leveraged his online success to earn a way back to the PGA Tour.

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The BMW International Open serves as Dalke’s first appearance in a world-ranked tournament since teeing off on the Korn Ferry Tour over five years ago. Yet while the support and experience were there, his third round at the event didn’t go all too well.

Brad Dalke drops to T27 after Moving Day

After the first two rounds of the BMW International Open, Dalke was two shots off the lead. However, after the third round ended, he was seven strokes behind the joint leaders. And that drop in performance wasn’t lost on the YouTuber.

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“It was tough,” he said about his third round. “[The] course played much different today than it has the last couple [of] days. I didn’t hit it fantastic the last two days and puttered really well. And I think the kind of show today with the wind, how firm the greens are, you have to be a lot more on point in ball striking. I just wasn’t today.”

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While his performance wasn’t the best, he did score a birdie on the 18th hole of the third round. Dalke finished the round with a 3-over-par 75, but he doesn’t view it as terrible.

“Obviously, [I] had a great time,” he added. “Fun to birdie the last in front of the crowd. And still, three over, not what I wanted. But in these conditions, it’s not terrible.”

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While Dalke hopes to play better in the final round, Saturday ended with Bernd Wiesberger and Michael Hollick tied for the lead at 13 under par.