‘It’s Difficult’: Cameron Young Gets Honest About His Mindset on Not Winning More

Cameron Young‘s already outstanding 2026 season (15/15 cuts and 9 top-25 finishes, including 2 wins) could have been even better had he capitalized on the leads he built throughout the year. A string of near misses haunts the 29-year-old, who is currently competing at the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Speaking to the media at his press conference, the three-time PGA Tour winner provided insight into his mindset, explaining how he felt about not being able to convert all his leads into victories.

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“That’s kind of the main difficulty of golf, I think, pretty succinctly described there. Anytime you feel like that, it’s difficult to some extent. You wonder, ‘Am I missing something? Why is this the way that it is? Why is it not working?’ All those things. But when it goes well, it feels totally the opposite. When it goes well, it feels like you never will play bad again. It just comes and goes.

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“You kind of have to be ready for either one. At some point, it’s going to get harder, and at some point you’ll come out of that difficult period, and it will feel easy again. It’s kind of just a game of being ready for whatever comes next.”

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Young’s 2026 season tells a story of near-misses: seven top-10 finishes, but only two victories. At Genesis, he was in contention before settling for seventh. Arnold Palmer followed—another lead, another third-place finish.

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Two victories (Players, Cadillac) stand against five near-misses, including a runner-up finish at The Open Championship after a truly heartbreaking one-shot loss.

Now, Young finds himself in familiar territory once again, tied for the lead at the Rocket Classic. Young opened with a composed 69. In his second round, he built momentum with nine birdies and now sits atop the leaderboard with a 10-under, tied for first with Patrick Cantlay and Ryan Gerard. Whether Young can finally convert another opportunity for victory remains to be seen.

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However, an even bigger challenge awaits. The Scarborough, New York, native will soon return to defend the Wyndham Championship title he won last year. He captured the tournament at a remarkable 22-under 258, but if his 2026 season has shown anything, it’s that turning promising positions into victories has been easier said than done. He’ll need another exceptional performance to break through again.