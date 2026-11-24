When Brooks Koepka decided to jump ship and join LIV Golf, he may not have anticipated that the decision would eventually come back to haunt him. This year, the five-time major champion chose to reverse course and return to the PGA Tour through its Returning Member Program. However, the move may have come too late, as his first season back on the Tour has hardly gone his way. Journalist Dan Rapaport highlighted that very point in his latest video on Dan on Golf.

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“Brooks Koepka finished 108th,” Rapaport said about Koepka’s finish in the FedExCup Fall standings. “This is probably the most disappointing one, I would say. Brooks said in his video with us that… he feels like he basically pissed away the last three years of his career playing on LIV Golf. He comes back to the PGA Tour. Now, the odds were a little bit stacked against him.”

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“Because as part of his deal to come back to the PGA Tour, he was not allowed to get sponsor invites into signature events. So, especially in the beginning there, when Brooks came back, and you had a tournament like Riviera, they’d be like, ‘We want Brooks to play.’ Well, he actually wasn’t allowed to get a sponsor invite into those events.

“He would have had to earn his way into those events. I don’t think he earned his way into a single one. Now, Brooks didn’t play all that much.”

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Although Koepka was not eligible to receive sponsor exemptions into Signature Events, he was able to compete in regular PGA Tour tournaments. He made 16 starts, recording 11 cuts and failing to win an event throughout the season. That said, he did manage six top-25 finishes, including a T9 at the Cognizant Classic, T11 at Myrtle Beach, T12 at the Masters, T13 at THE PLAYERS Championship, T14 at the Byron Nelson, and T18 at the Valspar Championship.

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But those results were not enough to secure him a place in the FedExCup Playoffs. Koepka finished outside the top 70 after the Wyndham Championship, forcing him to turn to the Fall Series in an attempt to climb into the top 100 and secure his playing status for the 2027 season. He ultimately failed to achieve that, although his status as a former major champion provides an exemption to compete on the PGA Tour through 2028.

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Nevertheless, Rapaport believes that failing to finish inside the top 100 is an embarrassing outcome for a player of Koepka’s caliber.

“He’s at a different point in his life. And Brooks is a major champion, so he’s exempt on the PGA Tour through 2028, like into the normal events… But Brooks finishing 108 is embarrassing, and it’s embarrassing for him. It’s embarrassing for him, too, where he still feels like he’s at the peak of his powers. At the end of the season, at the Wyndham, it was clear he was going to miss the playoffs and have to play in the fall.

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“He said to himself, ‘I’m re-evaluating everything. Like this is just not good enough. Like I’m 35, 36 years old. I still feel like I’m in my prime. I still feel like I should be able to perform and hit the shots, and I’m just not doing it.’”

With the 2026 season now behind him, Koepka will be eligible to receive sponsor exemptions into Signature Events. Whether he can make the most of those opportunities and improve his standing on the PGA Tour remains to be seen. Interestingly, though, despite his own disappointing season, his return to the Tour has helped three other players improve their spot in the final FedExCup standings.

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Brooks Koepka was a blessing for three players

Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour turned out to be everything three players needed, helping them secure conditional status for the 2027 season. And that’s because of a condition that indirectly worked in favor of several players.

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Under the arrangement, two additional players had to be added to the field every time Koepka competed. More importantly, the PGA Tour ensured his final position in the FedExCup standings would not push another golfer down the eligibility rankings. Koepka finished No. 108 in the FedExCup Fall standings, allowing three players to move up one spot.

Jason Day moved up to No. 110, Max McGreevy climbed to No. 125, and Pontus Nyholm improved from No. 151 to No. 150. Koepka might not have been entirely pleased with how his season unfolded, but his return to the PGA Tour certainly worked in these three players’ favor.