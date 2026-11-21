One more victory! That’s all Nelly Korda needs to secure her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame. The 28-year-old has already accumulated 26 of the 27 points required to cement her place among the tour’s greatest, leaving her just one point away from the milestone. That final point could very well come at this weekend’s CME Group Tour Championship. Naturally, with so much at stake, the pressure is bound to mount.

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After carding a 7-under 65 on Saturday, Korda climbed into a tie for fourth alongside Auston Kim at 16-under, just two strokes behind tournament leader Kim A-lim. With the stakes growing higher, she was asked on Saturday whether she could shut out the noise and pressure to focus on one shot and one round at a time. Korda, however, admitted that even she finds it difficult to do so.

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“I would say that, like, obviously I’ve struggled with it, too. I understand everyone wants a story, but for me, I just love the game. Sometimes I struggle with it where I listen to the outside, and I put a little bit more pressure on myself, but I feel like I’ve learned…,” Korda explained before sending a clear message about the pressure. “I feel like with this Hall of Fame thing, it’s like it’s on a clock, that it has to happen this week.

“That’s what I’m kind of telling myself. This isn’t my last tournament. I still have a few more years out here, a lot more years. So it’s not a clock.”

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For now, Korda intends to head out there, have fun, and let things unfold naturally. At 28, she still has plenty of time to earn that elusive final point. However, there is another milestone she could have her sights on: becoming the third-youngest player to earn induction into the LPGA Hall of Fame, behind only Lydia Ko and Inbee Park, who were younger at induction.

Currently, that distinction belongs to Se Ri Pak, who qualified for the Hall of Fame in 2007 at the age of 29. Korda, therefore, has roughly eight months to secure her final point and claim that spot for herself. The LPGA Hall of Fame follows a points-based qualification system, meaning players do not need a vote for the standard route to induction. A regular LPGA Tour victory earns one point, while a major championship win is worth two.

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Players can also collect one point each for winning the Rolex Player of the Year award, the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average, or an Olympic gold medal. However, they must also have at least one major title, Vare Trophy, or Player of the Year award to qualify, a requirement Korda has already fulfilled.

The World No. 1’s 26-point tally includes 15 regular LPGA Tour victories (15 points), four major championships (eight points), an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games (one point), and two Rolex Player of the Year awards (two points), won in 2024 and 2026. That being said, Nelly Korda has the chance to overtake another golf veteran at CME this weekend.

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Nelly Korda could overtake Annika Sorenstam on the career money list

Besides her Hall of Fame spot, Korda has a chance to achieve another historic milestone at the CME Group Tour Championship, as the American could overtake Annika Sorenstam on the LPGA’s all-time career money list. Sorenstam has held the top spot for more than 25 years, having moved past Betsy King on May 6, 2001.

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The Swede currently leads the rankings with $22,583,693 in official career earnings. However, Korda entered the event with $22,435,602, less than $159,000 behind Sorenstam. With an $11 million purse up for grabs, a solo sixth-place finish or better would be enough for the American to move past the Hall of Famer.

The 28-year-old, however, isn’t the only one looking to overtake Sorenstam. Jeeno Thitikul could also surpass Sorenstam with a victory and the accompanying $4 million prize.

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Clearly, the final event of the 2026 LPGA season has a lot riding on it for Nelly Korda. However, only time will tell whether the World No. 1 can set aside the pressure and focus on what matters.