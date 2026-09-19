“It Still Stings”: Team USA Captain Haunted by Medinah Wounds Ahead of Presidents Cup 2026

Brandt Snedeker has played some of the finest golf of his career, but there’s one Sunday that still occupies more of his memory than a decade of trophies ever could. Fourteen years after Europe’s stunning Ryder Cup comeback swallowed a four-point American lead at Medinah, Snedeker is heading back to that same Chicago-area club, this time as the man in charge of the U.S. Presidents Cup team, hoping to settle a score that has never quite left him.

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“It was a tough Sunday for us, and it still stings,” Snedeker told Medinah members.

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That admission sets the tone for the 2026 Presidents Cup, which begins next week at Medinah Country Club, where Snedeker’s United States squad will face an International team captained by Geoff Ogilvy. For both men the venue carries a very personal weight, though for opposite reasons. Snedeker went 1-2 in his lone Ryder Cup appearance in 2012, capped by a lopsided singles loss as Europe rallied from four points down to snatch the Cup away in what’s remembered as the “Miracle at Medinah.” Ogilvy, by contrast, arrives as something close to a local hero: he co-led the $23.5 million redesign of Medinah’s No. 3 Course, unveiled in 2024, and has since been handed a courtesy club membership.

That split history hangs over everything the two captains do this week. The Americans haven’t lost this event since 1998. But he’s made clear this one means more. Standing in front of Medinah’s members, he told them straight that his 2012 team had let them down, and that this trip is his shot at finally making it right, according to Golf Digest.

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Ogilvy’s situation is trickier than just being a friendly face at the club. He helped redesign the very course his own team will have to beat the Americans on, and people keep asking him the obvious question: does knowing where all the trouble is hidden, the false fronts, the tricky pin spots, give his side an edge? He doesn’t think so.

Once real professionals tee it up, he says, any design knowledge disappears fast. There’s precedent for that skepticism. Jack Nicklaus built Muirfield Village hoping it would help the Americans win the 1987 Ryder Cup, and Europe won there anyway. Talent beat the blueprint.

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Complicating the storyline further is the fact that Medinah’s current No. 3 Course bears almost no resemblance to the 2012 layout. It’s a different golf course in nearly every meaningful respect, which theoretically strips away whatever tactical memory either team might carry from that Ryder Cup Sunday. Yet the psychological residue remains, evident even in how other players discuss the club. Tiger Woods, who won two PGA Championships there and holds Medinah’s only honorary membership, has still called the 2012 result “a shame” when the club comes up in conversation.

The truth is, Sunday probably won’t come down to either man’s history with the grounds. Ogilvy said as much himself, that whatever course knowledge he has gets wiped out within a few holes once twenty-four of the best players in the world are actually competing. What’s really been deciding this event for three decades is the scoreboard: the U.S. has won 13 of the 15 Presidents Cups played through 2024, with one tie in 2003 and a single International victory in 1998. That gap, not some redesigned bunker, is why the Internationals keep losing.

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Still, the emotional stakes for Snedeker are real, and they’ll be visible all week. A win at Medinah wouldn’t just extend a dominant American run, it would close a loop the Ryder Cup left open in 2012. For Ogilvy, a win would do something no renovation could: prove that International golf can finally solve a puzzle that has eluded it for nearly three decades, on a course he built with his own hands. Whichever way it breaks, Medinah is about to add a second chapter to a reputation it never asked for.