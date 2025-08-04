‘It Stings’: Charley Hull Gives Bold Statement After Suffering $1.46M Loss at AIG Women’s Open

What a remarkable comeback it’s been for English professional Charley Hull. After fainting and losing nearly 4 kg in just three weeks, the 29-year-old bounced back with a stellar performance at the AIG Women’s Open. But despite her grit, determination, and the praise pouring in from the golf world, Hull fell just short of her ultimate goal. Now, a day after the emotional finish, she has opened up about the heartbreak.

Hull, whose last victory came in 2022 at the The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, has long been chasing a major title—a gap she was determined to close. Speaking about her ambition, she said, “I want to see my name on the trophy—I don’t care about being up in the headlines.” The motivation ran deep, especially after coming so close on more than one occasion. Notably, Hull finished runner-up at the AIG Women’s Open in both 2023 and again in 2025.

To come so close twice and still miss out is nothing short of agonizing. Reflecting on the emotional toll of back-to-back near-misses, Hull shared her thoughts in a heartfelt post on Instagram—one that captures just how much this major means to her.

She wrote, “There’s nothing like the adrenaline of being in the mix on a Sunday. It’s why I love this game. Felt so in control out there. Hit it pure and gave it everything. It stings to come up short, but after day one, I’m proud of myself for climbing the leaderboard like I did and being the bridesmaid again 🤣 Thank you @royal_porthcawl, you were such a tough test, but what an awesome course 🔥 @aigwomensopen and @therandagolf, you continue to deliver this world-class event and elevate our game. We wouldn’t be doing what we do without your vision. To the fans, you were unbelievable. I had goosebumps out there yesterday with the cheers 🤍 I’m grateful for this journey and everyone who is part of it ✌🏼

We move on. Next stop 📍@pifglobalseries London.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charley Hull (@charley.hull)

Addressing the shortcomings and the great performance, Hull’s gratitude-filled post received applause from the golf universe. The golfer, after the first two rounds of 73 and 71, showcased a great comeback. She recorded 66 and 69 in the final two rounds to achieve the great feat. Her comeback came unexpectedly as she was falling behind after the first round.

“Though still searching for a win in 2025, Hull has compiled several strong finishes—including a T4 at the WGC in Singapore—and remained a consistent presence on leaderboards even in majors like the U.S. Women’s Open and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Even though her heart bled with the close loss, the effort behind her performance is what has been acknowledged. She, despite the declining health, displayed a historic comeback, which will stay in the books.

Charley Hull’s health struggle

The two-time LPGA Tour winner has been among the top golfers with her performance. Despite having just two wins, she has been close to victory multiple times. Especially when it comes to the major events. Hull was runner-up twice at the AIG Women’s Open, T3 at the 2022 Evian Championship, T2 at the 2023 US Women’s Open, and T2 at the 2016 Chevron Championship.

However, away from all her performances, the 2025 AIG Women’s Open’s finish will be remembered. Hull, who was struggling with her declining health, made a comeback. And what a comeback it has been! The English professional at the Evian Championship fainted and could not complete the tournament.

The struggle with her health took her more than 3 weeks to recover. Surprisingly, the recovery time not just took her time to rest, but also led to losing 4 kgs in just three weeks. Hull shared about her health and disclosed it. She said, “I’ve lost — I’ve lost — I think in three weeks I’ve lost four kgs, which is quite a lot of weight.” Being among the fittest and most consistent with her fitness regimen, Hull’s struggle left everyone shocked.

But now, with her commendable performance, despite losing by the barest of margins. She is earning applause from every golf fan. As a fan, her comeback is a way better achievement than victory. What are your thoughts on it? Share with us in the comments below.