A Ryder Cup captaincy is usually a queue. Names are pencilled in years ahead, future captains learn the job as assistants, and everyone knows who is next in line. Then LIV Golf walked in and started rubbing names off the list. That is how Davis Love III described the last few years on the Fully Equipped podcast. The former US captain explained how the Saudi-backed league unsettled Team USA’s plans from the inside.

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“But, you know, you’ve got to remember LIV Tour has had a huge impact. It wasn’t a ripple effect. It was a bomb effect through all of golf. It threw off our order of captains. It left us not knowing if guys were going to be able to play or not. It obviously affected Europe more than us in terms of understanding who was going to get to play, but it threw us off our order. And then, obviously, Tiger threw us off the order a little bit as well,” Love III said on the show.

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Love then compared the shock to the one faced by the man running the PGA Tour at the time.

“So it’s not unlike Jay Monahan. Jay Monahan, incredible commissioner. He didn’t see COVID coming. He didn’t see LIV Golf, the Saudis, coming. And nobody can predict that. You can predict economics, or you can predict weather a little bit, but you can’t predict things like that. We’re just golfers thrown into a captain’s role.”

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The “order” Love describes is the unwritten pipeline that turns a Ryder Cup veteran into a captain. Europe felt the disruption particularly sharply. Henrik Stenson was named 2023 captain in March 2022 but was stripped of the job that July, hours before announcing he was joining LIV. Luke Donald took over. Five players from Europe’s 2021 team later left for LIV, and three of its vice captains went with them.

The US captaincy pipeline was disrupted, too. Golf Digest reported in 2022 that Phil Mickelson was widely expected to serve as an assistant under Zach Johnson in 2023 before taking over as captain at Bethpage in 2025.

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Instead, the US went into the 2022 Presidents Cup without Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, or Patrick Reed, and Phil Mickelson was no longer in the picture as a potential vice captain.

Love had also warned players about the consequences of joining LIV. “We tried to tell these guys before they went to LIV,” he told Sports Illustrated in 2023.

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The other disruption Love mentioned was Tiger Woods. The PGA of America waited months for Woods to accept the 2025 captaincy, but he eventually turned it down. Keegan Bradley was named instead in July 2024, despite never having served as an assistant captain. Woods stepped aside again for 2027 after his arrest on suspicion of DUI, opening the door for Jim Furyk in April.

That is why Love speaks so warmly about Furyk. In his words, the PGA of America wanted “stability” and “organization” during a time of disarray. Furyk’s record backs up the choice. He lost the 2018 Ryder Cup 17.5-10.5 in Paris, then led the US to victory at the 2024 Presidents Cup and served as a vice captain at Bethpage. He has since added Stewart Cink and Justin Leonard to his staff, with the Americans still chasing their first win in Europe since 1993. Love believes Furyk is “way ahead of where we were four or five Ryder Cups ago.”

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Love also explained what he believes a captain should and should not do, drawing on his own experience with the 2016 team at Hazeltine.

“Our job is to give them new clothes and a new bag, some messaging, and a positive attitude. Bob Rotella helped me with the Hazeltine Ryder Cup team. He said, ‘Okay, guys, you’ve never played together before. You have no record. You’re a new team, and you’re the home team. Let’s go show off.’ So we went out, had fun, and showed off.”

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As for Furyk, Love pointed to the Europeans as an example to follow. Donald, who is chasing a third straight win, “has developed a system, and he’s running it,” Love said, adding that his team believes in it.

For now, the Ryder Cup remains much anticipated, and who steals the cup next year is yet to be seen.