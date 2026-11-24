Nobody should need a cardiology degree to make golf videos, yet Good Good Golf’s Garrett Clark has spent 2026 earning one the hard way. Back in March, a portable heart monitor flagged what looked like VT, a fast and dangerous rhythm, including an episode captured during a ski trip to Breckenridge. Clark has said his heart can race at up to 280 beats per minute. A week later, an electrophysiologist told him it didn’t look like VT and was more likely SVT, though the exact type was unclear and a procedure was the way to find out. Fast-forward to now, and Clark finally has his answer.

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The answer came a couple of days after the Good Good 50-state road trip ended, in the form of a catheter ablation, a minimally invasive procedure in which doctors thread a catheter through the groin into the heart and cauterize the spots that are misfiring. It came the long way.

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“My surgery was supposed to take two to four hours. It took seven hours, so it was longer, and I will say when I woke up I felt pain in both my groins. I was only supposed to have pain in my right groin, so that made me think they probably went through both my groins, and that is what they did,” Clark said in his latest video.

He opens the video by correcting his own wording. An ablation isn’t technically surgery but a minimally invasive procedure, and the doctor who performs it is an electrophysiologist, not a surgeon.

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Clark said the electrophysiologist went in expecting to find one type of SVT but found two: AVNRT, the more common one, and AVRT, a less common one. Most people don’t have two different types of heart rhythm issues, Clark said, and two types of SVT is especially unusual.

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Clark also said that many people develop SVT when they are babies but outgrow it as they get older.

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“I guess I didn’t grow out of it. Mine just progressed,” he said.

The electrophysiologist was able to fully ablate the first SVT, the one behind the super-rapid heart rate. The second type was harder. As Clark understood it, it was misfiring from many small spots, and treating every one could have overworked his heart. He was careful to say he might be wrong about that. Instead, the doctor placed what he called “speed bumps” to slow the misfires. The hope is that over the next three months, as the tissue heals, the second SVT won’t flare up at all, and that any episodes that do occur will last only a few seconds.

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The procedure did not resolve everything, but catheter ablation is a well-established treatment for SVT. According to the MyHealth.Alberta.ca health library, it can eliminate AVNRT in almost all cases. Clark’s biggest relief, however, was that doctors ruled out VT, the heart condition he had feared earlier in the year.

There is still one question without an answer. During the procedure, doctors managed to trigger a one-minute episode of AFib. It stopped on its own, but Clark’s doctor could not say whether this means he has a higher risk of developing AFib in the future.

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Heart scares are not new to the sport. Rory McIlroy said in 2018 that doctors told him a viral infection in China had left him with scar tissue and a thickened left ventricle, though he called it nothing to worry about beyond regular checkups. Jason Bohn suffered a heart attack after his second round at the 2016 Honda Classic, where doctors found a 99% blockage in an artery. Those are different problems from Clark’s, but the lesson is shared. Active, healthy-looking people can still carry something serious.

What makes Clark’s case stand out is that he is filming it for a new audience Good Good is credited with bringing to golf. He warns that people with rhythm problems are often told it is only anxiety, and his advice is blunt:

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“Make sure that you take those things seriously. Go to the cardiologist.”

One of the strangest parts came before the procedure. Clark said he had no heart problems during his entire 50-state, 50-day road trip. This was despite getting little sleep, eating poorly, and traveling through different climates and elevations. But when he reached the hospital, doctors needed two and a half hours just to trigger an episode of his heart rhythm problem.

“That’s not normal,” he said.

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That leaves a question with no clean answer. Why did a heart hiding two separate problems behave so well under that much pressure?

Recovery will be slow. Clark says he can’t golf for about two to three weeks, and the tissue needs three months to heal fully. He expects to swing a club again in December and plans to push his own Garrett Clark Golf channel hard in 2027 while staying with Good Good.

For a creator who built his brand on nonstop energy, this may be the first real forced slowdown. But the bigger story isn’t the seven hours on the table. It’s that a spring scare that began with a frightening diagnosis has ended with VT ruled out and a clearer picture of what his heart is doing, even if the job isn’t entirely finished.