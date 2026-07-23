‘It Would Be a Shame’: LIV Golf Speaks Out After Crushing Blow Leaves Key Event’s Future in Doubt

When LIV Golf’s regular season event in New Orleans was postponed in late June, it should have been an indicator of what’s to come. The reason given at the time was concerns about soaring temperatures and course conditions. That might be the case, but the breakaway league is now facing another setback. The update comes after LIV Golf’s Cleeks GC team captain Martin Kaymer’s conversation with Today’s Golfer.

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Kaymer, who hasn’t played in an LIV Golf event since Andalucía, revealed that the season-ending Team Championship with a $40 million purse in Michigan is “highly unlikely” to happen. He found out about this possibility on Tuesday during a captain’s meeting at LIV Golf UK, which is set to begin this week at the JCB Golf & Country Club.

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In the meeting, the Saudi-backed tour’s CEO, Scott O’Neil, assured players that investors are interested in the company. O’Neil, of course, has been seeking $350 million in funding to keep the rebel league afloat after the 2026 season. Its funding was coming from Saudi Arabia’s PIF up until now, but they have since announced that they are withdrawing their funding from the league after the current season.

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Yet, LIV’s CEO maintains that he has received great feedback from the moment the league became available in the market. But Martin Kaymer wasn’t satisfied with the information provided.

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“We were hoping for a bit more information,” Kaymer added on Wednesday. “I mean, we got the information, but we were more looking for decisions or what was happening next year. And unfortunately, even Scott, he can’t tell us because he doesn’t know. It depends so much on the investors. Hopefully, I think there’s a lot of interest, and it’s looking good. But we’ve all been there. If the signature is not there, then it doesn’t mean anything.”

LIV Golf has until September to secure the money it needs to survive the investment crunch. Meanwhile, speaking further, Kaymer cleared up one speculation that had been circulating recently. There were claims that LIV Golf Indianapolis could be canceled, but Kaymer assured that “Indianapolis most likely is happening.” Still, he believes there’s only a “five percent” chance that it will happen as scheduled.

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According to him, the infrastructure required for the event is yet to be built. Amid all this, he can’t help but feel “disappointed” regarding the development. But Kaymer believes LIV is working as hard as possible to protect the time, emotions and hopes he and others have already invested in the league.

“They are working their a***s off to get a deal,” Kaymer stressed. “But in the end, if those investors decide to pull out, then we don’t play golf next year on LIV Golf. And if they decide to do it, then we have a chance. It’s a bit sad because we all invested in this year, and I’m not meaning financially.

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“We invested time, emotions, hopes, the vision, and if it would fail that way, the way it failed now, because we’ve been told in February we are fully funded until 2031, and two months later, it all goes down. It would be a shame.”

Kaymer expects he will find out what the future of the league will look like during LIV Golf Bedminster, which takes place in August. But this is hardly the first blow the rebel league has suffered.

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LIV Golf lost its key partner, the Asian Tour

According to reports, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are entering a partnership with the Asian Tour. This is, of course, a major blow to LIV, since they partnered with the Asian Tour in 2021 and launched the next year. This partnership had given LIV a place to get new players and send the non-performing ones.

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Obviously, the partnership is now effectively over because of the new global alliance. The agreement will see the three tours collaborate on commercial and playing opportunities, while creating pathways for leading Asian golfers to earn playing rights on the DP World Tour from 2027. Certain events will also return to being co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Asian Tour.

That was originally the case before the Asian Tour’s alliance with LIV in 2021. Clearly, LIV Golf can’t catch a break, as it continues to spiral down to what looks like its end.