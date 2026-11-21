Tiger Woods stood proudly beside his son, Charlie, during his college signing day ceremony earlier this month. There was no disappointment that his son had chosen his own path at Florida State University, only a father’s support. While Charlie took his first steps toward a career of his own, Woods is preparing for a long-awaited comeback. After months of recovery from the March crash, Woods is set to tee it up for the first time since 2024.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 15-time major champion will join the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in New Providence from December 3-6. It will mark his return after more than two years, defined by injuries and a DUI. And according to a source close to the golf legend, his 17-year-old son Charlie Woods played a significant role in inspiring him to make that much-anticipated comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tiger appears to be taking his latest recovery far more seriously, especially after seeing firsthand how much his struggles have affected Vanessa and his son [Charlie],” the insider told Daily Mail. “His last incident was an embarrassing, humbling rock bottom moment, and one he knows he cannot afford to repeat. Something may have finally clicked for him this time.

“His sobriety journey is beginning to take hold in a positive way, and those closest to him are cautiously optimistic that he has turned a corner, and he appears committed to making the changes necessary to stay on track. A huge part of his motivation has been getting back to his forever love: golf. He has been itching to return to the course, and in past comebacks, it felt more like a chore than a positive destination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Woods’ latest comeback was preceded by his March 27 car crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, near his home. The 15-time major champion was driving his Land Rover when he swerved to pass a pressure-cleaning truck, clipped the rear of its trailer, and rolled his SUV onto its side. Although neither Woods nor the other driver was injured, the incident led to his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods passed a breathalyzer test but refused to take a urine test. He was initially charged with misdemeanor DUI and refusing a lawful test before pleading no contest to reduced charges of reckless driving and refusal in September. The golfer received a five-year driver’s license suspension and court fines. This forced him to step away from competitive golf, missing the Masters, where he initially planned to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this is far from the first return Tiger Woods has ever made. In November 2009, he crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant and a tree near his home in Jupiter, Florida, receiving a careless driving citation. The incident soon spiraled into a major personal scandal, forcing him to take a temporary break from golf. He returned at the 2010 Masters and eventually won again on the PGA Tour.

In May 2017, Woods was found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle in Jupiter, Florida. He subsequently pleaded guilty to reckless driving and sought treatment. After returning to competition at the 2017 Hero World Challenge, Woods won the 2018 Tour Championship before capturing his 15th major title at the 2019 Masters. His most serious accident, however, came in February 2021, when Woods rolled his SUV in Los Angeles County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the severity of his injuries, Woods made a remarkable return at the 2022 Masters, making the cut before finishing 47th. Clearly, the 50-year-old is no stranger to fighting his way back. And this time, he has another source of support in his corner: girlfriend Vanessa Trump, who has stood firmly behind him throughout his recovery.

“She totally welcomes the idea of him getting back out there,” the insider added. “Tiger wants to be competitive again, have something to work toward, and remind himself that there is still plenty of golf left in him. He believes that he should be in a much stronger position heading into 2027.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But there are risks attached to Woods’ comeback. What happens if he struggles, misses the cut, or faces another disappointment? After all, he hasn’t completed a tournament since 2024 and hasn’t won an event since 2019. However, the source insisted that Tiger Woods is mentally prepared to face whatever setbacks may come his way.

“Even if he encounters setbacks, injuries, or disappointing tournament results, he seems to have a new outlook on things,” the insider claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

But why? What’s stopping him from spiraling down into another career-ending controversy? According to the insider, that answer lies with Vanessa.

“He knows 100 per cent that Vanessa is putting a much stronger sense of accountability in their relationship,” the source said. “The fun and games are behind him. He has to recognize that his decisions have consequences and that he has people depending on him. His parents aren’t around anymore, so he has to be the example.”

Yet, what has mainly motivated Woods to make this comeback count is his son, Charlie Woods.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Watching his son grow up with college on the horizon has been particularly influential,” the insider added. “He wants to be present for those milestones and, more importantly, be someone his son can always look up to.”

Organizers of the PNC Championship have reportedly left a spot open for Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods should the father-son duo decide to compete together. If Woods’ comeback at the Hero World Challenge goes well, the pair could reunite on the course at the event next month. However, Woods has yet to confirm whether fans will get to see them team up.

It could also be an opportunity for Woods to show not just Charlie but also girlfriend Vanessa Trump that he is ready to turn over a new leaf. Reports have suggested that Vanessa has drawn a firm line when it comes to Woods slipping back into his old ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He knows how many people he would disappoint if he returned to his old ways, but the biggest consequence would be losing Vanessa,” the insider said. “Which is a real thing if he screws up again. She has laid that down to him, no matter how much she loves him. That is something he desperately wants to avoid.”

Hopefully, fans and Woods’ family will get to see the old Tiger again—the man who shattered records, redefined greatness, and set the golfing world ablaze.