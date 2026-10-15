‘It’s Actually Criminal’: PGA Tour Champions Stars Fume as Tour Axes $10M Pension Fund

Last year, the PGA Tour Champions’ player pension pool was cut by 20%, shrinking from $10 million to $8 million. However, that reduction now appears to have been just the beginning. The pension fund has since been eliminated entirely, sparking backlash among players. Three-time Champions Tour winner Billy Andrade has now spoken out against the decision.

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“It went from $10 million to $8 million, and now it’s zero,” Andrade told Golfweek. “You’ve got all these millions flowing everywhere for Championship Series, this series, that series, for all these leagues this guy [Tour CEO Brian Rolapp] is creating, and then they’re taking this money that has been designated to these Champions players.

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“These are the players who helped make the Tour what it is today and helped create the jobs that executives and current players enjoy … It’s actually criminal.”

Andrade is right! The PGA Tour Champions is a professional golf circuit for players aged 50 and older, featuring senior legends, former PGA Tour stars, and World Golf Hall of Fame members. And to qualify for a pension, players had to finish among the top 48 in a Champions Tour event and compete in at least 12 tournaments in a single season.

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The decision comes amid the PGA Tour’s transition to a for-profit enterprise backed by private equity firm Strategic Sports Group, as it shifts towards greater financial self-sufficiency. As part of that effort, the Tour has withdrawn subsidies for the senior circuit’s operational and retirement costs. Meanwhile, a bunch more new tournaments are being added.

The Portugal Invitational debuted earlier this year with a $3M purse. The Sony Championship Open, formerly the Sony Open, is set to make its debut in Hawaii in 2027, with a $3 million purse. Players will continue to compete for more than $69 million in total prize money across the 2026 PGA Tour Champions season. However, when the pension program was introduced in 1985, retirement benefits played a more significant role in players’ financial security.

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The scheme began with a $250,000 allocation and has always been approved on a year-to-year basis. However, the program was briefly suspended in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The money was instead distributed through two Charles Schwab Series events, each carrying a $3 million purse.

In any case, Andrade was far from the only player to have expressed his disdain against the decision. David Toms, the 2001 PGA Championship winner and former PGA Tour policy board member who served on the PGA Tour Champions Player Advisory Council this season, questioned why the Tour could offer nearly $20 million in prize money at events almost every week.

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However, they could not set aside $10 million for the senior players’ pension. He called the decision a bad look, adding that he believed most players on the circuit shared his view. Meanwhile, Scott McCarron strongly criticised the decision, calling the elimination of the pension program “absolutely terrible” for Champions Tour players.

He expressed particular frustration that the Tour had withdrawn the benefit without offering a pathway to restore it, directing his anger at PGA Tour leadership, especially Commissioner Jay Monahan and Brian Rolapp. McCarron also linked the move to the Tour’s transition to a for-profit model.

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Paul Goydos, a former PGA Tour Champions policy board member, offered a more measured perspective. He acknowledged that the pension cut was disappointing but claimed it was understandable given the Tour’s business priorities. He noted that the organisation’s leadership was trying to operate it as a business.

So, its financial realities made continued deficit spending unsustainable.

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Regardless of the reasoning behind the decision, senior players will no longer receive the retirement benefits they have relied on in previous years. While losing the pension may not drastically alter their overall financial standing, it would have provided a valuable safety net to fall back on in the event of unexpected financial difficulties.