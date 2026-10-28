“It’s Important To Tiger”: Tiger Woods’ U.S. Senior Open Hopes Get Intriguing Update From USGA Official

Since Tiger Woods turned 50 last year, speculation about his PGA Tour Champions debut has only grown. PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady confirmed in an interview that the senior circuit is ready to host the veteran golfer. It didn’t happen this year, and it might not happen next year, either. But USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer believes the 82-time PGA Tour winner has a historic reason to play the U.S. Senior Open at Crooked Stick Golf Club in 2028.

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“Tiger understands his legacy. Bob Jones won nine USGA National Championships. Tiger Woods has won nine. And to win that 10th, if he could do it at the U.S. Senior Open, he understands what that means,” Bodenhamer told WRTV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun.

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The official also pointed to a distinction involving three of golf’s most prestigious championships. “There’s only been two people in the history of our game that have won the U.S. Amateur, U.S. Open, and the U.S. Senior Open. Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. Tiger has won the Am and the Open. He’s never won the Senior Open, but Tiger’s also won the Junior Am. He’d be the only one ever to do it. So I guess what I’m trying to say is it’s important to Tiger, and I would expect that he would be here at Crooked Stick.”

Bodenhamer’s assessment carries additional weight because Tiger Woods has previously discussed his ambition to reach double digits in USGA championships.

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In an October 22, 2020, USGA feature titled Tiger Woods: The Player of Record, journalist Jaime Diaz examined Woods’ standing alongside Jones and the possibility of a 10th national championship victory.

“I was always focused on USGA championships because they are our national championship,” Woods said in the feature. “I always wanted to be the United States champion. That title means something special to me.”

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Woods said that he would like to break that record, and that achieving it would put him in a special place in history.

He also recognized Jones’ achievement, noting that the legendary golfer had won nine USGA titles, including five U.S. Amateur victories and four U.S. Open titles.

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Woods’ own nine championships comprise three victories in each of three events, which are the U.S. Junior Amateur, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open.

His winning years in those competitions are:

U.S. Junior Amateur: 1991, 1992, and 1993

U.S. Amateur: 1994, 1995, and 1996

U.S. Open: 2000, 2002, and 2008

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That run includes six consecutive amateur championship victories from 1991 through 1996. The USGA’s records recognize Woods and Jones as the joint holders of the nine-title mark.

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A Senior Open victory would give Woods 10 USGA championships and put him alone at the top of that list.

Together, those championships would connect four distinct stages of his competitive career, from his early amateur success to his achievements in professional golf and, potentially, senior competition.

The ambition also has a family connection. The 2020 USGA feature recalled comments from Woods’ father, Earl Woods, after his son won his first USGA title.

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“Tiger would like to become the first man ever to win the U.S. Junior, Amateur, Open, and Senior championships, something even Nicklaus hasn’t done,” Earl said.

If Woods eventually wins the U.S. Senior Open, he would fulfill that particular distinction. And there was scope for it this year.

The 15-time major champion turned 50 on December 30, 2025. This made him eligible for senior competition in 2026. He even registered for this year’s U.S. Senior Open at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.

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At the time of his registration in March, a USGA spokesperson clarified the situation to Golf Channel and other outlets.

“Tiger has entered the championship, simply to ensure eligibility, but will not make a decision about playing until a later date,” the spokesperson said.

His absence from the 2026 championship also means he has no senior competitive performance yet to guide expectations for his prospects at Crooked Stick.

The 2028 event is not his next opportunity, either. Oak Tree National in Edmond, Oklahoma, is scheduled to host the 2027 U.S. Senior Open from July 1 to 4. Woods could pursue the record there.

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However, Tiger Woods’ comeback remains the biggest question.

The legacy opportunity is certainly compelling. But Woods’ physical condition and playing schedule will ultimately determine whether he can pursue it.

He has tried to make comebacks, but injuries have hampered his return. These include a ruptured left Achilles tendon in March 2025 and back surgery in October 2025.

If he does return, an even bigger issue is whether he can sustain it and play competitive golf long enough to pursue that record.