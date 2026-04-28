‘It’s Incredible’: LIV Golf Pro Joins Forces With $5 Billion Supercar Giant After Justin Rose’s Latest Move

McLaren Golf is hours away from its full public launch on Wednesday. Before a single club has gone on sale, a LIV Golf captain has already put them in the bag. He has now added McLaren Golf, switching to the Series 1 iron, and is excited about the partnership.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s been incredible to see McLaren enter the world of golf,” Ian Poulter told Flushing It Golf. “Their history in motorsports as a benchmark for engineering, performance, and innovation brings a huge depth of knowledge and experience. As an investor alongside some outstanding people, this promises to be a very exciting journey. As an investor alongside some outstanding people, this promises to be a very exciting journey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The relationship between Ian Poulter and the $5 billion worth of McLaren had been established well before their golf brand sponsorship began. Poulter attended the Las Vegas Grand Prix as a guest of McLaren and publicly expressed his gratitude. When McLaren Golf launched, he was among the first names associated with the brand.

The significance of this decision becomes more evident when we explore the history of Ian Poulter and his sponsorship deals. Before joining LIV in 2022, Poulter had been a staff player for Titleist for many years and had previously served as an ambassador for Cobra and TaylorMade. After he switched to LIV, those sponsorships ended, and he found that no manufacturer offered him terms that reflected his value.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview, he mentioned, “The contracts that the manufacturers want to propose aren’t substantial enough for us on LIV for me to sign with any of them.”

Ian Poulter is no stranger to the investor side of the sport either. As Majesticks’ co-owner since LIV’s first event in 2022, he has spoken openly about what that responsibility means to him. He re-signed as co-captain for 2026, just four months ago, with the Majesticks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With that comes an investment of my time to be able to build this franchise out,” he had said. “That’s something that’s important and exciting for me.”

Majesticks GC Captain, Ian Poulter, has put the new McLaren irons in his bag ahead of their full launch on Wednesday of this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Flushing It Golf, Ian said:

“It’s been incredible to see McLaren enter the world of golf. Their history in motorsport as a benchmark… pic.twitter.com/Dj5jca1iDu

ADVERTISEMENT

— Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 27, 2026

Poulter’s equipment switch came to light after the news of Justin Rose joining as an investor and having been involved went public. For nearly two years, Rose was in an athletic advisor role. He worked closely with the engineering and development teams, testing prototypes and providing feedback that influenced the Series 1 Iron. Recently, McLaren named him its first global ambassador, and he will debut the clubs at the Cadillac Championship at Trump Doral.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has been a passion project,” Rose stated. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with the team and help shape the clubs.”

Even Poulter appreciated Rose’s role: “Justin Rose has played a pivotal role in testing and development with the McLaren team over the last two years. Knowing his relentless drive for perfection, he brings an exceptional eye and deep understanding of equipment.”

The bigger picture is what McLaren Golf represents at a time when professional golf is still deeply divided. Ian Poulter plays for LIV Golf, while Justin Rose competes on the PGA Tour. Since LIV launched in 2022, the two tours have operated largely in parallel, and equipment brands have mostly aligned themselves with one side or the other. However, McLaren Golf has quietly recruited a prominent investor from each tour without making any public statements about it, even before selling a single club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poulter has also been direct about what drew him beyond the product itself. He pointed to Zak Brown and the culture he has built at McLaren. Brown has driven the team back to the top, with back-to-back constructors’ championships and the 2025 drivers’ title. For Poulter, that connection to McLaren runs deeper than a standard business deal.

Investing in McLaren Golf was not a leap for Poulter. The relationship with the brand was already well established.

LIV golfer Ian Poulter and McLaren: A Relationship That Was Already There

He has frequently attended Formula 1 races as a guest of McLaren, participating in events at Silverstone, Las Vegas, and Austin. After the 2023 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA), he shared a photo with Zak Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a great weekend. It’s a shame the podium was taken away from Lando Norris. Thank you, Zak Brown, Formula 1, and McLaren for the hospitality,” he wrote,

Poulter’s access to the world of luxury wasn’t limited to hospitality. He has owned a McLaren Senna, one of only 500 ever made, as part of a car collection valued at over $25 million. For someone who has built one of the most impressive supercar collections in sports, the McLaren brand has held significance long before he became known for his golf career.

When McLaren Golf sought out investors, Poulter was not an unfamiliar contact. He was already familiar with the brand, its leadership, and the values the organization represents. This investment marks the next stage in a relationship that has developed over the years. The only new aspect is the inclusion of a set of irons.