‘It’s My Reality’: Gary Woodland Breaks Silence on Hidden PTSD ‘Battle’ After Brain Surgery

It’s been more than a year since Gary Woodland underwent brain surgery. Now, after a long recovery phase, Woodland is finally beginning to feel a sense of relief that goes beyond the golf course. The former major champion recently opened up about his battle with post-traumatic stress following the procedure. And he revealed a deeply personal struggle that he had quietly carried while continuing to compete on the PGA Tour.

“I was nervous to come out. I’ve been, it’s something I battled now for over a year. But last week my caddie said it was the best he’s seen me since he can remember. I think just releasing it now. I can focus my energy on myself and what I need to do to be successful, instead of wasting my energy trying to hide something. It’s my reality, it’s what I’m battling, and we’ll get better, for sure,” shared Woodland at the press meet of the 2026 Valspar Championship.

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His decision to finally open up publicly about the condition for the first time proved to be a turning point for Gary. Sharing his experience lifted a weight that Woodland had been carrying privately for months.

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Imago The Masters Gary Woodland USA on the 10th tee during the second round of the The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 12/04/2024. Picture Fran Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Fran Caffrey Augusta Augusta National Georgia USA Copyright: xFranxCaffreyx *EDI*

Sharing how he felt talking about his struggles after keeping it hidden for months, the 41-year-old added, “It’s been amazing, to be honest with you. I obviously got a lot of love and support after coming out of brain surgery and all that, but it was a lot more last week. I was maybe a little surprised by that. I think probably a lot of people could relate more to what I’m battling right now than they can relate to brain surgery, probably.”

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He then acknowledged how the response and support from across the golf world have been overwhelming for the American golfer. From fellow players to fans, the support poured in after the interview aired on Golf Channel.

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Gary Woodland shared concerning PTSD issues that took away his zeal to live

Back in 2023, Woodland had a brain surgery where he had a baseball-sized cut on his head. Thankfully, the operation was successful, and the golfer showed immense courage in coming back to the competitive circuit in January 2024. Now, from the outside, this seemed like a perfect and courageous conclusion to Woodland’s story. But in reality, the golfer had a lot going on within.

USA Today via Reuters May 16, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Gary Woodland reacts after a putt eighth green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

As the days of his surgery came nearer, he almost went into a paranoid state. Woodland was fearful that he would die soon. Conversing with Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel, Woodland talked about how he was still battling PTSD to this day.

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With tearful eyes, Woodland said, “Everyone’s just been amazing. Every week I come out, and everyone’s so excited and happy that I’m back. I hear that every week. It’s so nice to see you past this; it’s so nice to see you 100 percent. And I appreciate that love and support. But inside, I feel like I’m dying, and I feel like I’m living a lie.”

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Thankfully, he has tried his best not to let the negative feelings get the better of him. Striving towards success, the story and the battle of Woodland remain an inspiration in the modern-day golfing realm.