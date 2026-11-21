John Daly built a career on swinging out of his shoes, and “grip it and rip it” still runs through his merchandise. But when asked how to hit a long drive, the two-time major champion had a blunter answer than one might expect. Appearing on Hang Out with Sean Hannity, the 60-year-old shared advice young golfers can use to “rip it like Daly”: stop chasing yardage altogether.

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“That ain’t bad. 260, by the way. It’s not bad. You know, but the thing about golf, you know, people always ask, ‘How can I hit it longer?’ Well, what’s the best drive you ever hit? Some will say 330; some will say 250. Okay, that’s the best drive you’re ever going to hit. Don’t worry about it, you know, because that is the best you’re going to do. Nothing’s going to change. Doesn’t matter about age or whatever. It’s not going to change. That is the best drive you’re ever going to hit. Try and copy that,” Daly said with a shrug.

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Daly’s advice has some backing in the numbers. Arccos’ 2026 driving distance report puts the average male amateur at 224.1 yards in 2025, less than a yard higher than in 2018. Hannity’s 260-yard drive is roughly 36 yards beyond that average, supporting Daly’s point that golfers should focus on reproducing their best rather than constantly chasing more distance.

Consistency has been a running theme in Daly’s advice for years. In a clip covered by GOLF.com in January 2025, he offered struggling amateurs a simple solution: the three-quarter shot. “Choke down and just hit it normal,” he advised. A shorter club and a more controlled swing, he reasoned, make solid contact more likely than trying to squeeze out extra distance.

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His equipment reflects that approach, too. MyGolfSpy’s look at Daly’s 2026 bag found four Ping G430 hybrids and nothing longer than a 6-iron, alongside the 7.5-degree driver he has always played.

Still, Daly knows a thing or two about hitting it long. He arrived at the 1991 PGA Championship as the ninth alternate and went on to win by three shots, while also leading the Tour in driving distance that season. Four years later, he beat Costantino Rocca in a playoff at St. Andrews to win The Open. In 1997, he became the first player to average more than 300 yards over a full PGA Tour season. But distance was never the whole story. Daly has said his backswing needs to stay slow, and he once called himself the straightest long hitter who ever lived.

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Others Have Made the Same Case

Daly isn’t alone in making that argument. Writing in a Golf Digest career retrospective, Butch Harmon said most players should focus on hitting the middle of the clubface while swinging at “a speed you can control.” He joked that golfers tend to swing as hard as they can, hoping they might happen to hit the ball.

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Matt Wallace has echoed that advice. Speaking to Golf.com, the Englishman said amateurs should not always swing flat out because strike quality matters most for ball speed. He credited that mindset, along with a new driver, with helping fuel his rise.

Hannity went looking for a way to hit it farther. What he got from golf’s most famous ripper was a reminder that he might not need to.