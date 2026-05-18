‘It’s Not a Gimmick’: Aaron Rai’s Wife Releases Honest Statement on PGA Tour Pro’s True Nature

Gaurika Bishnoi was on the 18th green at Aronimink when she spoke to Ben Parson, moments after Aaron Rai closed with a final-round 65 to win the PGA Championship. Still taking in the magnitude of the moment, she opened up for the first time about the kind of person her husband is away from the spotlight.

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“Even the labels that you see on him, it’s not a gimmick. These are people who’ve been with Aaron since he was pretty much 10. His sponsors have been supporting him since he was a very small kid. He has not changed anyone on the team. It’s been a massive, massive team effort by everybody for us to be standing here where we are,” she said.

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“He’s one of the hardest-working guys out there, and the way he conducts himself doesn’t change. Whether he wins or misses the cut, he’s still going to go out and do exactly the same thing. For him, the game is bigger than any trophy. We always believe that he has the game and, more than that, he has the work ethic of a champion.”

The “Me and My Golf” logo on his cap, to a first-time viewer, might look like a carefully packed identity. Only, it is not. Me and My Golf is a coaching platform run by Andy Proudman and Piers Ward, two of the most recognizable golf instructors in the UK. They actually started training Rai when he was 11.

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Rai started playing golf by accident. He hurt himself with a hockey stick as a toddler, and in efforts to make things safer, his mother went to buy plastic sticks and returned with plastic golf clubs instead. His father worked multiple jobs to support him. He used to buy him the best clubs he could afford, including a set of Titleist 690 MB irons, which cost close to a thousand pounds at that time. After each practice session, his father would clean each groove with a pin and baby oil, then fit iron covers to protect them. Rai still keeps it on him and cleans his irons the same way.

Even his caddy, Jason Timmis, commented on it: “There are a few quirky things he does in the golf game, but I think that just keeps him grounded in a way.”

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Jason also goes a long way back with Aaron. He grew up playing junior tournaments with Rai and eventually felt Rai was much better than him. That’s when he decided to start caddying for him in 2019.

Rai turned professional at 17, spent years building his game on the EuroPro Tour and Challenge Tour, and won three times on the DP World Tour. He became a PGA Tour regular in 2022 and eventually won the 2024 Wyndham Championship for his first title on Tour. Even today, Aaron does not have an agent or any social media presence. The people around him at Aronimink are largely the same people who were around him when there were no wins or leaderboards to follow.

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Xander Schauffele, among other players on the field, praised Rai.

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“Rarely do you feel like people work way harder than you. That’s what it’s about: to be a major champion. You put in the work when nobody’s looking.”

Aaron Rai has shown consistency all these years. At only age 15, Rai holed 207 consecutive 10-foot putts in a 90-minute session, setting a Guinness World Record. That consistency was definitely seen at Aronimink on Sunday as he birdied a 70-foot putt.

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Matti Schmidt, who finished tied for fourth, said: “Aaron is a super hardworking guy, maybe the hardest-working guy on tour. He does everything so deliberately and practices with so much intention.”

Gaurika Bishnoi has been a support through and through. They actually discussed strategy in the car the night before the final round. In fact, after the win, Aaron Rai credited his wife.

“She’s been incredible. I’m not exaggerating when I say I wouldn’t be here without her, both as a companion and as a friend, and as someone I’m sharing my life with, but also as a real support system for my game. She’s a professional golfer herself, so her mindset, her advice, and her thoughts, whether it’s technique or the way I hold myself, are absolutely invaluable.”

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Gaurika Bishnoi is a professional golfer herself. She ranked as India’s No. 1 women’s player in both 2017 and 2018, with eight wins on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, and is now competing on the Ladies European Tour. The Hero Indian Open 2018 also holds major significance for her, as that’s where she met her husband.

Aaron Rai and Gaurika Bishnoi are a true golf power couple

The two share big moments just as much as they share the spot. Gaurika has been a visible presence in Aaron Rai’s biggest moment and has caddied for him at the 2025 Masters par-three contest. But the roles have also reversed in October 2025. Rai caddied for Bishnoi during a Ladies European Tour event.

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He admitted they practice together regularly and that in their putting and chipping contest at TPC Sawgrass, “she beats me more times than I beat her. I do well to keep up with her.” Aaron Rai won the Abu Dhabi Championship last year shortly after their marriage.

“This year has been truly special with us getting married, caddying for her, being with her, and practicing and playing together. It’s just a peaceful thing to be able to share different parts of our lives with one another and be with each other every step of the way.”